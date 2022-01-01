On this page

Send File Attachments to Respondent after a Google Form is Submitted

With Document Studio, you can send one or files from your Google Drive to respondents after they submit your Google Form. For instance, if you have a Contact Us form on your website where prospective customers can reach you, you can email them the clients your company's brochure in PDF format after the form submission.

For this example, we have a simple Google Form where respondents can fill in their name, country and email address where the email attachments are sent from your Google Drive.

You may send PDF files, MP3 audio files, images, Office documents or any file of your choice.

Open the file in your Google Drive that you wish to send to your respondents as email attachments. Right-click the file and choose Get link to get the link to the file. Click Copy link and then Done.

It is not necessary to share the file with anyone, the file can be private, visible only to you in Drive. However, if the file is large (more than 20 MB), it is recommended that you make the file public (Anyone with the link can access the file) and include the file link in your email message.

Install Document Studio and launch the add-on inside your Google Form. Create a new workflow, provide a descriptive name for your workflow and click on Continue to move to the conditions page.

On the Conditions pane, specify if you want your workflow to run only if the form response satisfies certain conditions. By default, the workflow will run for all form responses. Here we would like to skip sending files to email addresses that use temporary email.

On the tasks page, choose Send Email from the list of available tasks.

Specify a list of TO, CC and BCC recipients in the respective input boxes. You can specify multiple recipients in the same email, separated by commas.

Provide a subject and body for the email. You can use {{variables}} in the subject and body for personalized emails. Advanced users may add Scriptlets in the email fields for conditional or dynamic text.

In the Email Body section, you can use the Embed FILE syntax to embed any file from your Google Drive in the email message. If your file size more than 10 MB, you can use the Embed LINK syntax to link to the file in your email message.

Click the Preview button and you should see an email in your Gmail sent items folder with the attached file. Click Done to locally apply your changes.

Click on Continue to proceed to the triggers screen. Check the Run on form submit option so that every time a new form response is submitted, the workflow will be triggered and a new Asana task will be created.

The workflow will now appear in the workflow dashboard where you can edit, delete or manually run the workflow.