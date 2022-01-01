On this page

Send Email on Google Form Submission

Document Studio lets you to automatically send emails when a new Google Form response is submitted. You can choose to send emails to the form respondent, the form owner, your team members or any other email address.

Install the Document Studio add-on, open your Google Form and launch the add-on. Create a new workflow, provide a descriptive name, like Email Form Respondents , and then click on Continue to open the conditions section. The Form to Email workflow will run for all new form responses but you choose to send conditional emails only when certain conditions are met.

For instance, if the user has selected Massachusetts as the state, then the workflow will send an email to the Boston sales team. You can create another workflow in the same form with another condition, where selected state is California, and the second workflow will send a different email to the San Francisco sales team.

Next, choose Send Email from the list of available tasks.

Document Studio uses your Gmail account to send emails but you may also use SendGrid, SparkPost or Amazon SES to send emails.

Inside the Send Email task, choose Gmail as your email service provider. You can send emails from any address that is added as an email alias in your Gmail account. For instance, you can send notifications on behalf of anyone in your project team provided you have added their email as an alias in your Gmail account.

Provide the list of recipients in the TO, CC and BCC fields. You can also put multiple email addresses here separated by commas. If you have form question where you can for the respondent's email address, you can also send an email notification to the form respondent by choosing that question title from the Send Email to dropdown.

The Reply-to field is optional and you can put one or more email addresses where the replies to the email will be sent.

Next, add the email subject and body personalized for each recipient. These fields can contain dynamic fields, enclosed in double curly braces, and these will be replaced with actual answers entered by the respondent in the Google Form. The subject and body fields also support Scriptlets to help you add conditional text based on the user's answers.

If you would like to add multiple emails but with different templates on the same form submission, click on the Add another task button, choose Send email and create a new email task as part of the same workflow.

Click on Continue to proceed to the triggers screen. Check the Run on form submit option so that every time a new form response is submitted, the workflow will be triggered and a new email is sent from your Gmail account.

Save your workflow. Next, open your Google Form and submit a sample response to test the workflow. You should also find a copy of the sent email in your Gmail sent items.

The workflow will also appear in the workflow dashboard where you can edit, delete or manually run the workflow.