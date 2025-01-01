Send Emails with Amazon SES from Google Sheets
Amazon's Simple Email Service, or SES, is a cloud-based email service that you can use to send bulk emails, newsletters, transactional emails or any other emails messages at scale. The Document Studio add-on enables you to send unlimited emails using AWS SES email service for rows in your Google Sheets.
Create a Sender Identity
Log into your SES console, and from the menu bar, choose the AWS Region where want to verify the email address or the domain for sending emails.
In the sidebar, go to
Verified Identities and click on the
Create Identity button. Choose the
Email Address box, enter your email address and click on the
Create Identity button. AWS will send an email to that address to verify your identity.
You can either verify a single email address or a domain. When you verify an entire domain, you are verifying all email addresses from that domain, so you don't need to verify email addresses from that domain individually. Learn more
Add an SES User
The first step is to create a new user in the AWS SES console that will have permissions to send emails on your behalf through SES and will not have access to any other AWS service.
Click your name in the top right corner of the AWS console, and then click on
Security Credentials in the menu bar to access the Identity and Access Management (IAM) dashboard. In the sidebar, go to
Access management >
Users and click the
Create User button to add a new SES users for sending emails.
Give your new user a unique name (up to 64 characters) and check the option that says
Provide user access to the AWS Management Console. Select the
I want to create an IAM user option under the
Are you providing console access to a person? section. Choose
Autogenerated password, uncheck the option that says
Users must create a new password at next sign-in and click the
Next button.
Next, we'll attach the SES policy to the user so that they can send emails through SES.
Under the
Set Permissions section, select
Attach policies directly, search for
AmazonSES, check the filtered option that says
AmazonSESFullAccess and click the
Next button.
On the next screen, you'll see a summary of the user you are about to create. Click the
Create User button to complete the user creation.
Generate SES Credentials
Now that your SES user is created, you need to generate the access keys that will be used by Document Studio to send emails through SES. Click the
View user button to open the user details page. If you have closed the window, you can always find the user by going to
Access management >
Users in the IAM dashboard.
Click the
Create access key link unde rthe
Access key 1 section. On the next screen, choose
Other as the use case and click the
Next button. Give your access key a descriptive tag, like
Document Studio and click the
Create access key button.
You'll now see the access key and the secret key that you'll need to provide in the Document Studio add-on to send emails through SES. Click the
Show button to reveal the secret access key and copy both the keys to your clipboard.
Connect Google Sheets to SES
Install Document Studio and open your Google Sheet to launch the add-on. You may either open an existing Google Sheet or create a new sheet and add data manually.
Inside the Document Studio app, give your workflow a name, like
Send Emails with SES and select the specific worksheet in your Google Spreadsheet that contains the merge data. Click on
Continue to move to the conditions page.
On the Conditions pane, specify if you want the email workflow to run only if the row data satisfies certain conditions. Click Continue and, on the next screen, choose
Send Email from the list of available tasks.
You can also send emails through Sparkpost, Resend, SendGrid and Google's own Gmail service.
Configure SES in Sheets
Choose
Amazon SES from the list of available email sending services.
Next, chose the AWS Region that you have selected while generated SES access keys in the AWS console. Provide your SES Access Key and the Secret Key that were generated in the previous step.
For the sender's email address and reply-to fields, you need to provide the same email address that you've added as an identity is SES. If you have verified a domain, you can send email from any subdomain or email address of the verified domain without having to verify each one individually.
Configure Email Message
Specify a list of TO, CC and BCC recipients in the respective input boxes. You can specify multiple recipients in the same email, separated by commas.
If the email addresses are dynamic and listed in a spreadsheet column, you can choose the email column name from the
Send Email to dropdown.
Provide a subject and body for the email. You can use
{{variables}} in the subject and body for personalized emails. Advanced users may add Scriptlets in the email body for conditional text.
Preview and Save
Click the
Preview button and you should see a sample email sent through Amazon SES to your own email address. Document Studio will take the data from the second row of the selected Google Sheet and use it to personalize the email message. Click
Done to locally apply your changes.
On the next screen, turn on the
Run workflow every hour option and the workflow will run in the background. Click the
Save button and the workflow will now appear in the workflow dashboard where you can edit, delete or manually run the workflow.
Authenticate your Emails
It is highly recommended that you authenticate your emails sent with SES to improve deliverability.