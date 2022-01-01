On this page

Send Slack Messages from New Rows in Google Sheets

Slack is a messaging platform where team members can communicate and collaborate by sharing messages and files. You can send customized messages to your Slack channel whenever a row is added to Google Sheets. The data header fields of the Google Sheets spreadsheet can be mapped to send messages to your Slack channel.

Install Document Studio and open your Google Sheet to launch the add-on. You may either open an existing sheet or create a new sheet and add data manually to the sheet. Create a new workflow, give a descriptive name and then click on Continue to move to the conditions page.

On the Conditions pane, specify if you want your workflow to run only if the Google Sheet row satisfies certain conditions. By default, the workflow will run for all rows in the Google Sheet. Next, choose Slack from the list of available tasks.

On the Slack page, click on the Link your Slack account button and follow the instructions to authorize your Slack account with Google Sheets. Document Studio will only use this connection to get a list of your Slack Channels for sending form notifications and will not edit, read or delete any of your existing Slack data.

Choose your Slack channel from the dropdown menu where the notifications are to be sent for new Google Form submissions. Next, enter the text of your Slack message. You can use dynamic fields, enclosed in double curly braces, and these will be replaced with actual answers entered by the respondent in the Google Form.

The message field of Slack also support Scriptlets to add conditional text based on the user's answers.

Click the Preview button and you should see a message posted in your Slack channel. Document Studio will take the data from the second row of the selected Google Sheet and send a Slack message. Click Done to locally apply your changes.

Click on Continue to proceed to the triggers screen. If you want the workflow to be automatically triggered every hour, so that any new rows added in that duration are processed automatically, you can choose the option Run workflow every hour and then click on the Save button.

The workflow will also appear in the workflow dashboard where you can edit, delete or manually run the workflow.