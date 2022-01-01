On this page

Send PayPal Invoices from Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel

Document Studio enables you to generate PayPal invoices in bulk from data rows in Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel spreadsheets that are imported into Drive. You can send personalized invoices with your business contact information, a list of products or services you provided, the tax rate with due amount and the payment due date.

The invoice includes a payment button and the customer can securely pay with credit cards, debit cards, or their own PayPal account. - Your customers don't need a PayPal account to pay your invoices.

Create a new Google Sheet and add your customer information with invoice details. One invoice is generated per row, you can copy the data from the sheet into the spreadsheet. The invoice spreadsheet has customer's name with country-code, invoice line items with quantity and unit price, and the customer's email address.

Go to your PayPal developer dashboard and create a new app in the live mode. Give your App a name and click the Create App button.

PayPal will create a Client ID and Client Secret key that you will need in a later step. Under the Live App settings section, check the Invoicing option and turn off all other options since we only want the API keys to generate invoices and have no other functionality. Click Save to continue.

Install Document Studio and open your Google Sheet containing the invoice data to launch the add-on. Inside the Document Studio app, provide a descriptive name for your workflow like Send PayPal Invoices with Google Sheets and click on Continue to move to the Conditions page.

Click on Continue and choose Accept Payments from the list of available tasks.

Inside the Accept Payments task, select PayPal from the list of available payment providers. Choose Live for environment and paste the Client ID and Secret key that were created in the previous step. Enter an email address that is linked to your PayPal account in the PayPal Email Address field.

Next, fill-in the fields for the Customer Information section and data in these fields can be pulled in from the Google Sheet. The Country Code field in the customer section is mandatory.

The customer memo and other text fields also support Scriptlets to add conditional or calculated text.

For the invoice section, specify the items name, the price of each item and the {{ quantity }} of each item as selected by the customer in the Google Form. You also need to provide the 3-letter currency code for the invoice and the tax rate (optional).

The invoice due date is the number of days from when the invoice is created until it is due. It is, by default, set to the day after the form response is submitted but you can change this date to any date you want.

For the business information section, you can provide your business name, tax ID and postal address. All fields are optional except for the Country Code.

Click the Preview button and a test invoice is generated. Document Studio will take the data from the second row of the Google Sheet and create a PayPal invoice. You can view the invoice in the Invoice section of your primary PayPal account. Click Done to locally apply your changes.

Click on Continue to proceed to the triggers screen. If you want the workflow to be automatically triggered every hour, so that any new rows added in that duration are processed automatically, you can choose the option Run workflow every hour and then click on the Save button.

The workflow will now appear in the workflow dashboard where you can edit, delete or manually run the workflow.

Here's a copy of the sample PayPal invoice generated from Google Sheets: