Create Presentation Slides from Data Rows in Google Sheets

You can use Document Studio to create dynamic presentations that display data from Google Sheets and Google Form responses. You can generate school certificates, business cards, banner images, social media graphics or any presentation that requires data from Google Sheets.

For this example, we have a Google Sheet that stores the names, business title and other details of customers. The profile images of the customers are also stored in Google Drive in PNG format. The Document Studio add-on will help you generate business cards from the data in the Google Sheet, one per row, and the generated PDF files will be stored in your Google Drive.

As a first step, create a new presentation slides in Google Slides. The merge fields are enclosed in double curly braces and they are used to display the data from the Google Sheet into the presentation.

It is recommended that each merge field should be placed in a separate ungrouped text box.

For embedding images, the text box should contain the image field name - like {{ Profile Image }} and box should be resized with the Do not autofit option. The image would occupy the entire area of the text box while maintaining the aspect ratio.

Install Document Studio and open your Google Sheet to launch the add-on. You may either open an existing sheet or create a new sheet and add data manually to the sheet.

Create a new workflow, give a descriptive name and then click on Continue to move to the conditions page. On the Conditions pane, specify if you want your workflow to run only if the Google Sheet row satisfies certain conditions. By default, the workflow will run for all rows in the Google Sheet.

Choose File from the list of available tasks. Next:

Choose the spreadsheet template that you've created in the previous step

Specify the Google Drive folder where the generated PDFs would be saved

Specify the name of the business card file using dynamic placeholders

Choose the export format (PDF, Microsoft PowerPoint or Google Slides)

If you would like to send the generated PDF file as an email attachment, turn on the option that says Attach file in email message . You would also have to create a new task for sending this email.

Click on the Preview button to see the generated business card file. Document Studio will take the data from the second row of the selected Google Sheet and generate a document in Drive. Click Done to locally apply your changes.

Click on Continue to proceed to the triggers screen. If you want the workflow to be automatically triggered every hour, so that any new rows added in that duration are processed automatically, you can choose the option Run workflow every hour and then click on the Save button.

The workflow will also appear in the workflow dashboard where you can edit, delete or manually run the workflow.

Here's a sample PDF business card generated from the Google Slides template. All the text and images placeholders are replaced with the data from your Google Sheet.