On this page

Send Emails with Resend from Google Sheets

Resend.com is a new transaction email service that enables you to send emails in bulk but requires minimum configuration. The Document Studio add-on is integrated with Resend to help you send unlimited emails from Google Sheets without having to write any code.

Sign in to your Resend dashboard and go to API Keys. Click the Create API Key button, give your API key a name and choose Sending Access permission since we will be using the API key to send emails only.

Make a note of the Email API key since Resend will not display the API key in your dashboard again.

Inside the Resend.com dashboard, go to the Domains section and click the Add a Domain button. Provide your domain address and choose a geographic region that is closest to your email recipients.

Resend will provide you with a list of MX records that you would need to add to your domain DNS records. Once the records have been added successfully, you'll be able to send emails with any email address from that domain as your email sender.

It is recommended that you configure a subdomain for sending emails instead of your root domain. You can should also consider adding SPM and DKIM records to the domain to prevent your emails from landing into the spam folders.

Install Document Studio and open your Google Sheet to launch the add-on. You may either open an existing Google Sheet or create a new sheet and add data manually.

Inside the Document Studio app, provide a descriptive name for your workflow and choose the specific worksheet in your Google Spreadsheet that contains the email data. Click on Continue to move to the conditions page.

On the Conditions pane, specify if you want the email workflow to run only if the row data satisfies certain conditions. Click Continue and, on the next screen, choose Send Email from the list of available tasks.

Choose Resend from the list of available email-sending services. You can also send emails through Amazon SES, SparkPost, Resend, SendGrid and Google's own Gmail service.

Next, enter your Resend API key and the sender's email address from a domain that you have verified in the previous step.

Next, specify a list of TO, CC and BCC recipients in the respective input boxes. You can specify multiple recipients in the same email, separated by commas. If the email addresses are listed in a spreadsheet column, you can choose the column name from the Send Email to dropdown.

Provide a subject and body for the email. You can use {{variables}} in the subject and body for personalized emails. Advanced users may add Scriptlets in the email body for conditional text.

Click the Preview button and you should see a sample email sent via Resend API to your email address. Document Studio will take the data from the second row of the selected Google Sheet and use it to personalize the email message. Click Done to locally apply your changes.