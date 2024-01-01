On this page

How to Copy Google Form Responses to Zoho Sheets

Whenever you create a Google Form, the responses are automatically stored is a Google Sheet associated with your Google Form. However, with with Document Studio, you can re-route your Google Form responses to an Excel workbook worksheet, a Zoho Sheet, or even multiple Google sheets.

In this example, we're using a Google Form to handle event registrations. We would use use Document Studio to copy the form responses to a Zoho spreadsheet in addition to the default Google Sheet. The Zoho Sheet could be in your own Zoho account or in a shared Zoho folder where you have write access.

Install Document Studio and open your Google Form to launch the add-on. Create a new workflow, give a descriptive name like Copy Form Data to Zoho Sheets , and click Continue to move to the conditions page.

In the Conditions section, you can set your workflow to trigger only when certain criteria in the form responses are met. For example, if your Google Form includes a question about the respondent's location and you wish to segregate responses from North America into a separate Zoho sheet, this is where you'd specify such a condition.

Without any specified conditions, the workflow will execute for every response. Click Continue to move to the tasks section.

Choose the Copy Row task from the list of available tasks. Select Zoho Sheets from the list of available spreadsheet applications, and click on Link your Zoho account to connect your Zoho account to Document Studio.

Once your Zoho account has been linked, copy the Spreadsheet URL from Zoho Sheets, and paste it into the Spreadsheet URL field. Please note that the URL should be in the format https://sheet.zoho.com/sheet/... .

Next, specify the name of the sheet in your Zoho Spreadsheet where you want the form responses to be saved. If you have created a sheet previously, simply enter its name in this field. You can also choose to create a new sheet by specifying a custom name for the sheet.

In the Field Mapping section, you'll define how questions from the form correspond to columns in the destination Zoho sheet.

Field Name is the title for the column in the worksheet. Field Value is the dynamic values that will be stored in the column based on answers from the form.

For instance, if there's a question labeled Email in the Google Form and you want it to appear under the Email Address column in the Zoho sheet, you would adjust the mapping to reflect this change.

Field Name Field Value Email Address {{ Email }}

You have a list of default fields available, including the questions in the form. You can edit the field names, delete an entire field, and add as many new fields as you want.

Click Done to save this task.

Click on Continue to proceed to the triggers screen. Check the Run on form submit option so that every time a new form response is submitted, the workflow will be triggered, and a new row will be added to your Zoho Spreadsheet.

Save your workflow. The workflow will also appear in the workflow dashboard where you can edit, delete, or manually run the workflow.

To test your Copy workflow, open the Google Form and submit a sample response. The workflow will copy the form responses to the default destination Google Sheet and the selected Zoho Spreadsheet as per the field mapping you have defined.