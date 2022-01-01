On this page

Embed Images in Email Messages and Google Documents

With Document Studio, you can embed images in email messages and generated files. The images can be stored in your own Google Drive or you can upload them on a public website like imgur.com or imgbb.com . You may also embed images that are uploaded by other users in the file upload field of your Google Forms.

The default syntax for embedding pictures in in email messages and document templates is:

{{ Embed IMAGE, Image Link, width=Width, height=Height, align=Alignment }}



The height and width values are in pixels.

The align property is only supported for aligning images inside email templates .

property is only supported for aligning images inside . The possible values for align property are left, center and right.

Provide the URL of the image file in Google Drive you want to embed in the email or document.

{{ Embed IMAGE, Drive File URL, width=300 }}

{{ Embed IMAGE, https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i6-qMDYpo5at7fhGvSadsvAXHIIVUFwj/view, height=200 }}



If you have file upload field in a Google Form where the respondent can upload images, you can embed the uploaded image file in your email or document by specifying the question title in the embed formula.

{{ Embed IMAGE, File Upload Question }}



You can also resize the image uploaded in Google Forms by specifying the width and height values.

{{ Embed IMAGE, File Upload Question, width=300 }}



Provide the full URL of the online image.

{{ Embed IMAGE, https://i.imgur.com/NJSsTIc.jpeg, width=500, height=300 }}



Create a new Email Task and add the following Embed Image formula to the body of the email as show in the screenshot below. It is recommended that you do not specify both the height and width values as incorrect values may distort the original aspect ratio of the image.

Open your document template and add the {{ Embed IMAGE }} formula to the body of the document as shown in the screenshot below. If you have a Google Form with a file upload field, you can also embed the uploaded image file in your document by specifying the question title in the embed formula. The aspect ratio will be preserved automatically.

Similar to Google Docs, you can embed images in Google Sheets by adding the {{ Embed IMAGE }} formula to one or more cells of the Google Sheet.

Please note that Google Sheets will reject images that have either too large dimensions or have a big file size. The provided image should be publicly accessible, within size limit, and in supported formats.

For this example, we have a Google Form with a file upload field. The respondent can fill in their name, country and upload a profile photo in image format. You can embed the uploaded image file in your email or document by specifying the question title (like Upload Profile Photo in this case) in the embed formula.

{{ Embed IMAGE, Upload Profile Photo, width=300 }}



The images can be embedded in email messages and documents generated from document, spreadsheet and presentation templates.

To embed images in Google Slides, go to the Insert menu and create new Text box . Add the {{ Embed IMAGE }} formula to the body of the text box and make sure that the text box is large enough to contain the image. Also turn on the Do not autofit option so that the image will not be resized automatically.

When you add an image inside a text box in Google Slides, it scales and centers the image to fit within the bounds of the container text box and maintains the image's aspect ratio. The rendered size of the image may be smaller than the size of the shape.

{{ Embed IMAGE, Profile Photo, mode=CROP }}

