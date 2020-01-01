Digital Inspiration's use of information received from Google APIs will adhere to Google API Services User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.

Limited Use

Our app strictly complies with all conditions specified in the limited use policy of Google.

Do not allow humans to read the user's data unless you have obtained the user's affirmative agreement to view specific messages, files, or other data.

Do not use or transfer the data for serving ads, including retargeting, personalized, or interest-based advertising; and

Limit your use of data to providing or improving user-facing features that are prominent in the requesting application's user interface. All other uses of the data are prohibited;

Only transfer the data to others if necessary to provide or improve user-facing features that are prominent in the requesting application's user interface.

Our privacy policy page documents in detail what data our app is requesting and why the requests access to Google user data.