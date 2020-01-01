Email Google Sheets
on Schedule

Email Google Sheets and dashboards on a recurring schedule in PDF, CSV or Excel format.

How Email Google Sheets work?

Step 1

Open the addon and select one more sheets in the current spreadsheet that you wish to export.

Step 2

Select the export format or specify a range of cells to be sent inline with the email as rich HTML.

Step 3

Specify the recurring schedule and save your configuration. Email with the exported sheets are sent automatically.

Top Features of Email Google Sheets

Schedule and automatically send Google Spreadsheets as PDF, Excel (xlsx) or CSV files through email

Send Recurring Emails   📨

Send repetitive, recurring emails that go out at at custom intervals (daily, weekly, monthly or even hourly).

Dynamic Email Templates   📂

Specify dynamic email recipients based on cell values in the spreadsheet. Add spreadsheet values in the body and subject of the email.

Export Configuration   📦

Select one or more sheets to export, configure PDF files, change page margins and more!

Loaded with Features   📦

The versatile add-on can export Google Sheets, or portion of a Google Sheet, send them as attachments on a recurring schedule, support CC & BCC, and more!

Pricing

Plans that work for your company

Standard

$4.95/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • Higher email sending limit per day

  • Remove add-on branding from emails

  • Send daily, weekly or monthly reports from Google sheets on a recurring schedule

  • Create multiple export rules per Google Sheet

  • Use rich HTML tags in emails

  • Specify recipients in CC or BCC fields

  • Merge all sheets in a single PDF file for exporting

  • Advanced options like show gridlines, page numbers

  • Export portion of sheets in the PDF file

  • Complimentary email support for 30 days

  • Community Support via forums

Enterprise

$7.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • Higher email sending limit per day

  • Remove add-on branding from emails

  • Send daily, weekly or monthly reports from Google sheets on a recurring schedule

  • Create multiple export rules per Google Sheet

  • Use rich HTML tags in emails

  • Specify recipients in CC or BCC fields

  • Merge all sheets in a single PDF file for exporting

  • Advanced options like show gridlines, page numbers

  • Export portion of sheets in the PDF file

  • Priority email support while subscribed

  • One-on-one support (2 calls per annual billing cycle)

Domain License
Purchase a domain license for your organization and enable premium features for all employees in your company or school. Compatible with all GSuite domains.
Frequently Asked Questions

Trusted in 150 countries

Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.

