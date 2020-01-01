Open the addon and select one more sheets in the current spreadsheet that you wish to export.
Select the export format or specify a range of cells to be sent inline with the email as rich HTML.
Specify the recurring schedule and save your configuration. Email with the exported sheets are sent automatically.
Schedule and automatically send Google Spreadsheets as PDF, Excel (xlsx) or CSV files through email
Send repetitive, recurring emails that go out at at custom intervals (daily, weekly, monthly or even hourly).
Select one or more sheets to export, configure PDF files, change page margins and more!
Plans that work for your company
Higher email sending limit per day
Remove add-on branding from emails
Send daily, weekly or monthly reports from Google sheets on a recurring schedule
Create multiple export rules per Google Sheet
Use rich HTML tags in emails
Specify recipients in CC or BCC fields
Merge all sheets in a single PDF file for exporting
Advanced options like show gridlines, page numbers
Export portion of sheets in the PDF file
Complimentary email support for 30 days
Community Support via forums
Priority email support while subscribed
One-on-one support (2 calls per annual billing cycle)
Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.
