Email Notifications for
Google Forms

Send customized email notifications to form respondents and anyone else when someone submits your Google Form.

How Notifications work in Google Forms?

Step 1

Install the Google Forms addon from the GSuite marketplace. It works with all Gmail and Google Workspace accounts.

Step 2

Create an email template using the built-in visual editor. Use {{ placeholders }} in the message body and subject to include dynamic form answers.

Step 3

Add CC and BCC recipients, notify form respondents, add conditions to email different people based on form answers.

Step 4

Save the form rule and the addon will send out emails as soon as a new response is submitted. You can even create multiple rules per form.

Top Features of Form Notifications

What makes Email Notifications an indispensible companion for your Google Forms

Email Template Designer   📁

Use the built-in email designer to create emails or write emails in HTML. Add variable form fields with markers.

Conditional Notifications   🌟

Send emails to different people based on answers in the Google Form. Create simple AND, OR conditions or use regex for complex matches.

Mobile Push Notifications   📊

Connect Google Forms with IFTTT and get instant push notifications on your iPhone and Android phone.

Limit Form Responses   🕚

Specify a schedule and your Google Form would be closed automatically outside the schedule. Or close the form after specified number of entries are received.

Custom Settings   👓

Send emails from different email aliases, add CC and BCC, choose a different reply-to address, change sender's name and more.

Personalized Emails   🕚

Add form fields in email messages, format your emails with HTML tags, add form response edit link in emails.

Barcode and QR Code Images  

Easily embed dynamic QR Code and Barcode images in email responses. Supports UPC, GS1, ISBN, Postal and all popular Barcode formats.

Send Emails from Another Address  

Send email messages on behalf of any other email address that is attached as an alias in Google Gmail account.

Ready to dive in?
Start your free trial today.

Pricing

Plans that work for your company

Standard

$3.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • No add-on branding in emails

  • Notify form respondents and any team member

  • Higher email sending limit per day

  • Include CC and BCC email addresses in every notification

  • Send emails from your own Gmail account or any Gmail alias connected to your account

  • Send multiple email notifications per form

  • Resend email notifications manually to old form respondents

  • Conditional notifications - send different responses to different people based on form answers

  • Form Limiter Support - Close Google Forms automatically on schedule

  • Include Quiz Scores and Quiz Percentage

  • Complimentary email support for 30 days

  • Community Support via forums

Enterprise

$7.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • No add-on branding in emails

  • Notify form respondents and any team member

  • Higher email sending limit per day

  • Include CC and BCC email addresses in every notification

  • Send emails from your own Gmail account or any Gmail alias connected to your account

  • Send multiple email notifications per form

  • Resend email notifications manually to old form respondents

  • Conditional notifications - send different responses to different people based on form answers

  • Form Limiter Support - Close Google Forms automatically on schedule

  • Include Quiz Scores and Quiz Percentage

  • Add QR Code and Barcode Images in Form Emails

  • Import and Export Form Rules

  • Priority email support while subscribed

  • One-on-one support (2 calls per annual billing cycle)

Domain License
Purchase a domain license for your organization and enable premium features for all employees in your company or school. Compatible with all GSuite domains.
Trusted in 150 countries

Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.

