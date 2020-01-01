Install the Google Forms addon from the GSuite marketplace. It works with all Gmail and Google Workspace accounts.
Create an email template using the built-in visual editor. Use {{ placeholders }} in the message body and subject to include dynamic form answers.
Add CC and BCC recipients, notify form respondents, add conditions to email different people based on form answers.
Save the form rule and the addon will send out emails as soon as a new response is submitted. You can even create multiple rules per form.
What makes Email Notifications an indispensible companion for your Google Forms
Use the built-in email designer to create emails or write emails in HTML. Add variable form fields with markers.
Send emails to different people based on answers in the Google Form. Create simple AND, OR conditions or use regex for complex matches.
Connect Google Forms with IFTTT and get instant push notifications on your iPhone and Android phone.
Specify a schedule and your Google Form would be closed automatically outside the schedule. Or close the form after specified number of entries are received.
Send emails from different email aliases, add CC and BCC, choose a different reply-to address, change sender's name and more.
Add form fields in email messages, format your emails with HTML tags, add form response edit link in emails.
Easily embed dynamic QR Code and Barcode images in email responses. Supports UPC, GS1, ISBN, Postal and all popular Barcode formats.
Send email messages on behalf of any other email address that is attached as an alias in Google Gmail account.
Plans that work for your company
The price is per user, per month, billed annually
No add-on branding in emails
Notify form respondents and any team member
Higher email sending limit per day
Include CC and BCC email addresses in every notification
Send emails from your own Gmail account or any Gmail alias connected to your account
Send multiple email notifications per form
Resend email notifications manually to old form respondents
Conditional notifications - send different responses to different people based on form answers
Form Limiter Support - Close Google Forms automatically on schedule
Include Quiz Scores and Quiz Percentage
Add QR Code and Barcode Images in Form Emails
Import and Export Form Rules
Priority email support while subscribed
One-on-one support (2 calls per annual billing cycle)
Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.
