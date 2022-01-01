Skip to main content

How to Use Dynamic Form Fields in Email Notifications

The Google Forms add-on supports dynamic form fields in the email subject and message body. These fields are always enclosed in double curly braces - like {{Your first name}} - and are automatically replaced with the actual answers that the user submits in the form.

To give you an example, if your Google Form has a question titled "What is your name", you can make that a dynamic field by enclosing the question title inside double curly brace as show below:

{{What is your name}}

These dynamic fields can be placed anywhere in the subject or message body of the email template. The add-on, at the time of sending the email, will replace all such fields using corresponding answers from the form response.

Available Dynamic Fields

If you enclose a question title from the form inside double curly braces, it becomes a dynamic field. In addition to question titles of your Google Form, the following variable fields are also available for your email templates.

Variable Field TitleDescription
{{All Answers}}Include all non-blank answers in the email, formatted as a table.
{{Full Response}}Include all answers in the email, formatted as a table.
{{Response Date}}The date and time of when the form was submitted
{{Response Id}}A unique id of the form entry
{{Response Number}}Inserts the sequential number of the form response
{{Response Url}}Secret link to edit the current form submission
{{Form Url}}The URL of the current Google Form for submitting new responses
{{Form Name}}The title of the current Google Form
{{Form Id}}The unique ID of the current Google Form provided by Google Drive

Sample Email Template

Here's a sample email template that includes dynamic form fields.

Subject Line

Response #{{Response Number}} received for {{Google Form}}

Message Body

The Google Form {{Form Name}} has a new entry submitted by {{Name}}.

Here's copy of all answers submitted by the form respondent.

{{All Answers}}

Click the link to edit the original form response {{Response Url}}

And here's a screenshot of an email message rendered from the above template.

Google Forms Email