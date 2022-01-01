On this page

How to Use Dynamic Form Fields in Email Notifications

The Google Forms add-on supports dynamic form fields in the email subject and message body. These fields are always enclosed in double curly braces - like {{Your first name}} - and are automatically replaced with the actual answers that the user submits in the form.

To give you an example, if your Google Form has a question titled "What is your name", you can make that a dynamic field by enclosing the question title inside double curly brace as show below:

{{What is your name}}

These dynamic fields can be placed anywhere in the subject or message body of the email template. The add-on, at the time of sending the email, will replace all such fields using corresponding answers from the form response.

If you enclose a question title from the form inside double curly braces, it becomes a dynamic field. In addition to question titles of your Google Form, the following variable fields are also available for your email templates.

Variable Field Title Description {{All Answers}} Include all non-blank answers in the email, formatted as a table. {{Full Response}} Include all answers in the email, formatted as a table. {{Response Date}} The date and time of when the form was submitted {{Response Id}} A unique id of the form entry {{Response Number}} Inserts the sequential number of the form response {{Response Url}} Secret link to edit the current form submission {{Form Url}} The URL of the current Google Form for submitting new responses {{Form Name}} The title of the current Google Form {{Form Id}} The unique ID of the current Google Form provided by Google Drive

Here's a sample email template that includes dynamic form fields.

Response #{{Response Number}} received for {{Google Form}}

The Google Form {{Form Name}} has a new entry submitted by {{Name}}. Here's copy of all answers submitted by the form respondent. {{All Answers}} Click the link to edit the original form response {{Response Url}}

And here's a screenshot of an email message rendered from the above template.