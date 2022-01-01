How to Use Dynamic Form Fields in Email Notifications
The Google Forms add-on supports dynamic form fields in the email subject and message body. These fields are always enclosed in double curly braces - like
{{Your first name}} - and are automatically replaced with the actual answers that the user submits in the form.
To give you an example, if your Google Form has a question titled "What is your name", you can make that a dynamic field by enclosing the question title inside double curly brace as show below:
{{What is your name}}
These dynamic fields can be placed anywhere in the subject or message body of the email template. The add-on, at the time of sending the email, will replace all such fields using corresponding answers from the form response.
Available Dynamic Fields
If you enclose a question title from the form inside double curly braces, it becomes a dynamic field. In addition to question titles of your Google Form, the following variable fields are also available for your email templates.
|Variable Field Title
|Description
|{{All Answers}}
|Include all non-blank answers in the email, formatted as a table.
|{{Full Response}}
|Include all answers in the email, formatted as a table.
|{{Response Date}}
|The date and time of when the form was submitted
|{{Response Id}}
|A unique id of the form entry
|{{Response Number}}
|Inserts the sequential number of the form response
|{{Response Url}}
|Secret link to edit the current form submission
|{{Form Url}}
|The URL of the current Google Form for submitting new responses
|{{Form Name}}
|The title of the current Google Form
|{{Form Id}}
|The unique ID of the current Google Form provided by Google Drive
Sample Email Template
Here's a sample email template that includes dynamic form fields.
Subject Line
Response #{{Response Number}} received for {{Google Form}}
Message Body
The Google Form {{Form Name}} has a new entry submitted by {{Name}}.
Here's copy of all answers submitted by the form respondent.
{{All Answers}}
Click the link to edit the original form response {{Response Url}}
And here's a screenshot of an email message rendered from the above template.