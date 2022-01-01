On this page

How to Change the Date and Time Format in Google Form Emails

Google Forms support both date and time fields. The time and year component can be added or removed from your date type questions based on requirements.

The date and time answers in the notification emails can be formatted based on your locale/region and are easy to understand. For instance, form users in US may prefer the MM/dd/yyyy format while respondents in India may prefer to see dates written in the dd/MM/yyyy format.

To apply a different format to the date and time fields in Google Form emails, launch the add-on menu and choose Manage Form Settings menu.

You can now change the default timezone of your Google Form and also specify the exact date and time format that should be used for outputting date and time type questions in notification emails.

Google Forms use the Oracle date and time patterns for formatting and parsing dates. Here are some sample formats and the corresponding output that will render in the email messages.

Date and Time Patter Formatted Text Output yyyy-MM-dd hh:mm a 2020-11-19 11:34 PM yyyy-MMM-d HH:mm:ss 2020-Nov-19 23:34:49 MMMMM dd, yyyy November 19, 2020 EEE, d MMM yyyy Thu, 19 Nov 2020 EEEEE, d MMM yyyy Thursday, 19 Nov 2020 yyyy/MM/dd HH:mm:ss 2020/11/19 23:34:49