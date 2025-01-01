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How to Launch the Email Notifications Add-on for Google Forms

After you have installed the Google Forms add-on, it can be accessed and launched from any Google Form that is associated with your Google account.

Go to forms.google.com and open any existing Google Form in your Drive. Or you can type forms.new in your browser's address bar to create a new form where you wish to use the email add-on.

Inside the Form editor, click the Add-ons icon that resembles a puzzle piece as shown in the screenshot. Next, choose Email Notifications for Google Forms from the list of available add-ons.