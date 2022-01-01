Skip to main content

Google Form Notifications Pricing - Compare Premium Benefits of Email Notifications

The Google Forms notification add-on is available as a free download for all Gmail and Google Workspace accounts.

The basic features of the Google Forms add-on are available for free but you should consider upgrading to premium to unlock all features of the add-on.

Form Notifications FeatureFree EditionStandard EditionEnterprise Edition
Daily Email Sending Limit20 emails per daySend up to 400 email recipientsSend up to 1500 email recipients per day. Requires Google Workspace account.
Notify form respondent
"Sent via" branding removed from email notifications.
Include recipients in CC and BCC
Send multiple emails per Google Form submission
Send email notifications from a different email alias
Send conditional email notifications based on form answers
Manually resend email notifications to old responses
Number of Form Rules allowedSingle rule can be createdCreate up to 5 rules per formCreate unlimited rules per form
Add dynamic QR Code and Barcode symbols in emails
Send Webhooks from Google Forms
Attach files from Google Drive
Send emails from a generic no-reply email address✅ (Requires Google Workspace account)
Technical Support✅ (Email support only)✅ (Priority email support, one-on-one support)
Things to Know

  1. When you buy a license, all forms under your Google Account are upgraded to the premium edition.

  2. You require a license for the users who own and manage your Google Forms. You do not need a license for individual form respondents.

  3. The email sending limit is shared between forms that are under the same Google account. If your total limit is 1500 emails per day and one of your forms has sent 200 responses, the other forms will be able to send a maximum of 1300 responses during the 24-hour period.

