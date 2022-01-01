Google Form Notifications Pricing - Compare Premium Benefits of Email Notifications
The Google Forms notification add-on is available as a free download for all Gmail and Google Workspace accounts.
The basic features of the Google Forms add-on are available for free but you should consider upgrading to premium to unlock all features of the add-on.
|Form Notifications Feature
|Free Edition
|Standard Edition
|Enterprise Edition
|Daily Email Sending Limit
|20 emails per day
|Send up to 400 email recipients
|Send up to 1500 email recipients per day. Requires Google Workspace account.
|Notify form respondent
|✅
|✅
|✅
|"Sent via" branding removed from email notifications.
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Include recipients in CC and BCC
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Send multiple emails per Google Form submission
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Send email notifications from a different email alias
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Send conditional email notifications based on form answers
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Manually resend email notifications to old responses
|❌
|✅
|✅
|Number of Form Rules allowed
|Single rule can be created
|Create up to 5 rules per form
|Create unlimited rules per form
|Add dynamic QR Code and Barcode symbols in emails
|❌
|❌
|✅
|Send Webhooks from Google Forms
|❌
|❌
|✅
|Attach files from Google Drive
|❌
|❌
|✅
|Send emails from a generic no-reply email address
|❌
|❌
|✅ (Requires Google Workspace account)
|Technical Support
|❌
|✅ (Email support only)
|✅ (Priority email support, one-on-one support)
|👉🏻 Standard Upgrade
|👉🏻 Enterprise Upgrade
Things to Know
When you buy a license, all forms under your Google Account are upgraded to the premium edition.
You require a license for the users who own and manage your Google Forms. You do not need a license for individual form respondents.
The email sending limit is shared between forms that are under the same Google account. If your total limit is 1500 emails per day and one of your forms has sent 200 responses, the other forms will be able to send a maximum of 1300 responses during the 24-hour period.
Click here to buy a premium license for Form Notifications and unlock all features.