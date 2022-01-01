On this page

Send Google Form Responses to Multiple People

With Email Notifications for Google Forms, you can send automatic emails to multiple people when a new form is submitted. The email can contain a copy of the entire form response or you use dynamic form fields to insert answers to specific questions in the email message.

You can setup multiple rules and send different emails to different people for the same form response. Or you can create a single rule and send the same email message to all recipients after someone submits a form.

The former approach is recommended if you wish to hide the email addresses of multiple recipients from each other.

With multiple rules, you can even send different form data to different recipients. For instance, you may send a personalized acknowledgement email to the form respondent, a copy to your CRM for archiving, and a full copy of the response to the form owner and other team members.

To get started, open your Google Form and launch Email Notifications from the add-ons menu. Click the Create Email Notification menu to create a new rule for sending automatic email notifications to the form respondent.

In the Email Addresses to Notify field, type the email addresses of all recipients who should receive the notification after a form is submitted. The email addresses should be separated with commas.

tip All email addresses specified in the Notify field are included in the To field but you also have also have an option to use CC and BCC.

Suppose you have a question - Email Address - in your Google Form where you ask the submitter to provide their email address. You can put {{Email Address}} in the email field to send a confirmation email to the person who filled that form.

If your Google Form requires the submitter to sign-in with their Google Account before they can complete the form and your form is configured to collect email addresses, a special field {{Username}} will automatically hold the respondent’s email address.