How to Send Conditional Notification Emails Based on Google Form Answers

With the Google Forms Email add-on, you can easily set up conditional notification emails that are sent only to the form respondent and your team members only when one or more specified conditions are met.

To give you an example, if a Google Form asks the age of the submitter, you can send a notification email to the parent if the age entered is less than 18. If you are using Google Forms for tech support, you can send an escalation email to the manager if the customer has selected "high" for the severity level.

Conditional or rule-based notifications in Google Forms can also help you route emails to different team members based on form answers.

For instance, a school may route parent's response to different teachers based on the pupil's class selected in the form. An online store may send different auto-responder emails to customers based on the product selected by the customer.

For this example, we have a Google Form where the user selects their county of residence and the notification is sent to different teams in the company based on the country selection.

If the user has selected Singapore or Japan, the Asia-Pacific team is notified, while for US and Canada, your form notifies the North American team. If some country is selected, the global support team is notified.

Open your Google Form, launch the forms add-on and choose Create Email Notification from the menu. In the configuration sidebar, check the Conditional Notifications option and it will open a new window where you can define the conditional logic.

In the Conditional Logic window, create new rules by specifying the condition and the email address(es) where the notifications should be sent if the conditions are met.

You can put multiple email addresses, separated with commas. The email fields also accepts dynamic form fields so you can send confirmation emails to the respondent's address that they have entered in the form.

When a new form submissions is received and the form answers do not meet any of the specified conditions, the notification email is sent to the email address specified in the No match found field. If that address is not specified, no notification is generated for that response.