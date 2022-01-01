On this page

How to Get Notified When People Submit your Google Form

With Email Notifications, you can get notified instantly every time someone submits a new form entry or makes an edit to an existing submission.

Open your Google Form and launch Email Notifications from the add-ons menu. Click the Create Email Notification menu to create a new rule for sending self notifications. Set the rule name to, say, Self Notifications . This is used internally and not visible in the notifications. The Email Addresses to Notify field will contain the default email address associated with your Google account. If you would like to receive notifications on a different address, you can replace the default address with your other address. You can also add more than one email address in this field, just separate each address with a comma. You can also customize the sender's name, the Gmail alias through which your emails are sent, the subject line and the message body with dynamic form fields.