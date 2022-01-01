On this page

What is the Daily Email Sending Limit for Google Forms

The Google Form Notifications add-on sends confirmation emails to one or more recipients after a new form submission is received. These email messages are sent through your Gmail account and there are certain sending limits on the number of email messages you can send per day through Google Forms.

The email sending limits for Google Forms vary based on the type of your Gmail, Google Workspace (GSuite) account and is defined as the maximum number of emails you can send in a 24-hour period. Google automatically resets your email quota once every 24 hours.

All free users of the Google Forms add-on can send up to 20 form responses per day. Please note that this sending limit is based on “email recipients per day” rather than on form responses. Thus, if you are sending a notification to 2 people, say to the form owner and the form respondent, it will reduce your daily quota by 2 as there are 2 recipients even though a single form response was received.

This table compares the email sending limit of Google Forms per 24-hour period based on the type of your Google Account. Premium users have a higher email limit.

Type of Google Account Free Limit Premium Limit Gmail Account 20 400 G Suite Legacy (Free Google Apps) 20 400 Google Workspace, GSuite for Work 20 1500

note If you have recently upgraded your free Gmail account to Google Workspace, Google may increase your quota after a few billing cycles.

For higher email limits, please ensure that Gmail is enabled for your domain.

When your daily email limit is reached, the email notifications will be suspended until Google resets your limit within the 24-hour period. The notifications will automatically resume when the quota is reset.

However, if your Google Form has received any new response in the period when your email quota was unavailable, no notification emails would be sent to the form respondents.

You can either:

Upgrade to the premium version and instantly increase your daily email sending limit. If you are a premium user already, you can resend notifications emails manually once the quota has been reset by Google.