How to Send Emails as CC and BCC in Google Forms

With Email Notifications, you can send emails to multiple people when a new form entry is received.

All email addresses are included in the TO field of the email message but you also have an option to specify email addresses in the CC and/or BCC field of the email message.

This is useful is multiple scenarios. For instance, if you are a school, you can choose to automatically BCC all form emails to the class teacher. Or if you are in a company using Google Forms for receiving customer requests, you can use CC to notify all the team members in the same notification. Or use BCC to copy form notifications to your CRM tool.

To get started, go to the Google Forms add-on menu and choose Create Email Notifications. If you have set up a rule ready, choose Manage Form Settings to edit the existing notification.

Here, if you are a premium user, you’ll see additional fields for CC and BCC as shown in the screenshot. You can put one more email addresses in the field, separated by commas. The CC and BCC fields also support dynamic fields where the {{field name}} gets replaced by the form answer submitted by the user.

For instance, if your question title is “What is the manager’s email?”, you can put the question in the cc field as {{What is the manager’s email?}} and they’ll be CC’ed in every email notification.