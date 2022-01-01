On this page

Send Confirmation Email to Google Form Respondents

With Email Notifications, you can automatically send a confirmation email to respondents after they submit your Google Form. You can create a pre-written auto-responder template and the form submitter will get your confirmation email almost instantly.

You can include a copy of the user's answers in the confirmation email along with a PDF document containing the entire form response formatted a neat table.

Open your Google Form and launch Email Notifications from the add-ons menu. Click the Create Email Notification menu to create a new rule for sending automatic email notifications to the form respondent. Set the rule name to, say, Respondent Notifications . This is used internally and not visible in the outgoing emails. Check the Notify Form Submitter option and then select the form field from the dropdown that contains the email question. The email will be sent to the email address that the user types in the answer field of this email question.

tip If you have enabled the Collect Email Addresses option for your Google Form, please choose the question titled Submitter Email Address from the dropdown and the notification will be sent to the Google account of the submitter.

In the Reply-to field, type the email address where you wish to receive the replies if the respondents chooses to reply to your email notification. You can also put multiple email addresses here, each separated with a comma. You can also customize the sender's name, the Gmail alias through which your emails are sent, the subject line and the message body with dynamic form fields.

Click the Save button to activate your form rule. You can easily follow up with the form respondents after they submit your Google Form.

Say you have built a parent's feedback form for your school and the Google Form has two question fields where the respondents need to provide:

Student's Email Address

Parent's Email Address

If you would like to send an email notification to answers from multiple form fields, dynamic form fields can help. Instead of turning on the Notify form submitter option, go to the Email addresses to notify field and type the field names enclosed in double curly braces, separated by commas.

You can also combine dynamic form answers with a fixed email address. For instance, if you set the notification email addresses in the rule as {{Email Address}}, email@domain.com , the same email message is sent to the form respondent as well as the specified email address.