Privacy Policy for Email Notifications for Google Forms add-on

The Email Notifications for Google Forms add-on sends email notifications when a new form response is submitted. The first time you install the addon, you are require to grant permissions to specific services in your Google account.

Our privacy policy page informs you of our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of personal data when you use our Service and the choices you have associated with that data.

The app will collect your information only with your consent; it only collects the minimum amount of information that is necessary to operate the add-on.

We collect your email address at signup. We use your email address to send you communication essential to providing service, including registration confirmation. We also use your email address to provide you with information about the service or notify you about product updates and community activity.

No humans will read any of your data including email messages. If you require technical help, the app may ask you to share your app configuration and form structure with the support team.

The app will not store any data on non-Google servers. All your settings are stored on Google servers inside the property store of the Google project associated with the addon.

The app will not use any of your data for market research, advertising, serving personalized content, retargeting, or product recommendations.

The app will only use access to Gmail to send emails on your behalf and will not use your data for any other purpose.

The app will not transfer or share your information with others unless doing so is necessary to provide and improve these features, comply with applicable law, or as part of a merger, acquisition, or sale of assets.

Google sign-in will authenticate your identity and provide you the option to share certain personal information with us such as your email address. The information you provide is held in strict confidence. We collect this information to generate your user license, send payment receipts and communicate with the user about product updates.

If your personal information changes, or if you no longer desire our service, you may delete or deactivate it by uninstalling our Google add-on or by contacting us. We will respond to your request within 5 business days.

We use other third parties payment processor, such as PayPal, Paddle, and Stripe, to bill you for services and FreshDesk chat widget to assist you if you have questions while using our website or regarding your order. We neither store nor have access to your credit card details.

Our Service does not address anyone under the age of 18 (“Children”).

We do not knowingly collect personally identifiable information from anyone under the age of 18. If you are a parent or guardian and you are aware that your Children has provided us with Personal Data, please contact us. If we become aware that we have collected Personal Data from children without verification of parental consent, we take steps to remove that information from our servers.

If you have any questions or suggestions regarding our privacy policy, please contact us via email at amit@labnol.org .