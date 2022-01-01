GDPR Compliance - Email Notifications for Google Forms

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a European Union (EU) regulation that mandates how an organization should handle personal data. The GDPR came into force on May 25, 2018.

As a customer, you operate as the data controller and we are considered a data processor. You have the responsibility for ensuring that the personal data of subjects you are collecting is being processed lawfully and, similar to controllers, processors, that processes personal data on behalf of a data controller, are expected to comply with the GDPR.