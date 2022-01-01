On this page

How to Change the Sender's Email Address for Form Notifications

The sender's email address is what the recipients see in the From field of your notification emails. With Email Notifications for Google Forms, you can send emails from your default Gmail account or any other email address that is connected as an alias to your Google account.

The notification emails, by default, are sent from the email address of the Google Account that owns the Google Form. For instance, if your Google account's email is forms@gmail.com and you create a new Google Form, the sender’s email in the From field of the notification email will also be forms@gmail.com .

You can, however, use an alternative email address as the default sender for your Google Forms emails.

This is useful in organizations where the person managing the form is not the same as the person who owns the form. You may also want to change the sender's email when you have created a Google Form under your personal Google Account but would like to send emails on behalf of your work or university email account.

Open gmail.com on your desktop computer, go to Settings, click the Accounts tab and, under the “Send mail as” section, click the link that says “Add another email address.”

Follow the step-by-step wizard to add your other email address as an alias to your current Gmail account. You need to specify the sender’s name, the email address on behalf of which you wish to send out the emails and the reply-to address.

caution Do make sure that the “Treat as alias” option is checked else the Gmail service may not treat your new email address as a valid alias of your account.

To change the default sender's email address of your Google Form, launch the add-on menu and choose Create Email Notifications. If you have set up a form rule ready, choose Manage Form Settings to edit the existing notification.

Select the Sender's Email Address dropdown and you’ll now see the alternate email address listed as an option in addition to your default Gmail email address.