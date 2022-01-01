On this page

Create Filters with Advanced Criteria for Sending Conditional Emails

While setting up conditional emails with the Form Emails add-on, you create filters with complex criteria. Each rule in the conditional logic window can contain one or more criteria and you may use AND/OR operators to specify whether the criteria is optional or mandatory.

The Google Forms add-on lets you easily create advanced filters with multiple criteria. Here are some examples.

Equals - Answer exactly matches the specified text

Contains - Text is anywhere inside the answer field

Does not contain - Answer does not contain the specified text

Any of - Specify a list of values (comma separated) and the answer should be one of these values

None of - Answer should not equal to any item in the list (comma separated)

Is Empty - The answer is blank

Is Not Empty - The answer contains at least one character (not blank)

If you would like to check if an answer is among a list of possible values, use a single Contains criterial instead of creating multiple criteria with the Equals filter.

Equal to - Answer matches the specified numeric value

Not Equal to - Answer doesn't match the number

Greater than - Answer is greater or equal to number

Less than - Answer is less or equal to number

If you would like to check if an answer is between two numbers, create two conditions for the same field - greater than the lower limit and lower than the upper limit.

Advanced users may take the help of regular expressions to match answers against complex patterns instead of using simple comparisons.

For instance, if you would like to send email notifications only when the city field contains exactly 4 characters, the regex value would be ^.{4}$ . A regex like iPad|iPhone|iMac|Macbook would match any Apple product while ^Tim.+$ is a wildcard criteria that matches all names starting with Tim.

The checks in regex are case insensitive by default. They do not distinguish between uppercase and lowercase characters in the form answers.