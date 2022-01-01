On this page

How to Import and Export Email Rules in Google Forms

This guide describes how you can export email notification rules from one Google Form and import the rule into another Google Form.

The import and export feature is useful in multiple scenarios including:

You've created a copy of your Google Form and would like to reuse the previously created rules of the old form in the Google form. Your team member has created one or more notification rules in their own form and you would like to use those settings in your form.

Open your Google Form, launch the Email Notifications addon and choose the Manage Form Settings menu to view a list of notification rules available for your current Google Form.

Click the Export button against any rule to save the rule settings as a text file on your desktop.

note The Google Form rules are exported as a plain text (JSON) file. While you can manually edit these files in notepad, it is not recommended as edits can likely corrupt the file.

To import an exported Google Form rule into your current Google Form, go to the menu and choose Import Form Rules . Click the Upload button and select the file from your desktop that contains the exported rule.

The rule will be instantly added to your Google Form the name of the name of the rule would be updated to included the word Imported (you can always edit the rule names later).

After the rule is imported, you will have the option to option to upload another rule.