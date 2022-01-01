On this page

How to Create PDF files from Google Form Response

The Google Forms Email add-on has a built-in PDF generator that will convert the Google Form response into a PDF document and sends it as a file attachment with the notification email.

The PDF file contains a list of all answers submitted by the user, formatted as a table, and the name of the PDF document can be customized with dynamic form fields.

Open your Google Form, launch the Email Notifications addon and either create a new email notification or choose the Manage Form Settings menu if you would like to add PDF capabilities to an existing rule.

Check the option that says "Generate PDF Files" and save the rule. The add-on will now create a PDF file will all the form answers and attach it to your notification emails.

The PDF file name can be customized with user's answers submitted in the Google Form.

For instance, the following string will generate a PDF whose name contains the name of the Google Form where the response was received and also the sequential number of the form response.

{{Form Name}} {{Response Number}}.pdf



If would you like to generate customized PDF files from Google Form responses, please use the Document Studio add-on for Google Sheets.

You can use your own custom document templates with brand logos, and include answers to only specific questions in the PDF file.