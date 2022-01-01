On this page

Video Tutorial - How to Use Email Notifications with Google Forms

This video tutorial describes how to use the Email Notifications add-on to get Google Form answers in an email message. The user interface of the form may have changed slightly after this video was created.

The video tutorial describes how to use IFTTT with Google Forms to send push notifications to your Android or iPhone when a new form is submitted.

The video tutorial describes how to limit form responses and automatically close your Google Form when a specific number of responses are received. You can also schedule your form to automatically close at a specific date and time.

This video tutorial describes how you can pre-fill Google Forms with answers from Google Sheets and send them to recipients with Mail Merge.

This video tutorial describes how you can create custom PDF documents from Google Form answers with the help of Document Studio for Google Sheets.