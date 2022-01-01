On this page

How to Install Email Notifications for Google Forms

Email Notifications for Google Forms add-on is available for both Gmail and Google Workspace accounts.

To install the Google Forms add-on, open Google Marketplace and click the blue Install button to add the app in your Google Account.

On the next screen that says "Email Notifications needs your permission in order to start installing", click the Continue button.

You'll now be presented with a list of Google accounts that you are currently logged into. Choose the account under which you wish to install and authorize the Forms add-on.