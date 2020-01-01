Import your contacts from Excel sheets, CSV files, Google Contacts, MailChimp or any other source.
Create a draft template in Gmail or use the built-in visual editor. Use {{ placeholders }} in the message body and subject for variable fields.
Insert file attachments from Google Drive, specify schedule for message delivery, enable email tracking, add CC or BCC recipients.
Follow the step-by-step wizard in Google Sheets to run mail merge and send personalized emails through your Gmail account.
What makes Mail Merge an indispensible companion for your Gmail and GSuite accounts
You can send different attachments to different people. The file can be attached from Google Drive or upload them from your computer.
Specify a date and time in the Google Sheet itself and the merged emails will be sent around your specified schedule.
Known when people open your email messages, click links or unsubscribe from your campaigns. You can track bounced emails too and they are automatically removed from future campaigns.
Design your email templates in Gmail or use the built-in WYSIWYG editor to create email templates right inside Google Sheets. Developers can write emails in raw HTML or import from email builders like MJML.
Instead of sending emails, Mail Merge can also be used for creating rich drafts in Gmail using merge data from the Google Sheets. Useful if you wish to review each message before sending.
If the list of email recipients is long, you can use filters in Google Sheets to only send email to people who meet a specific criteria. Or hide rows in the sheet to skip sending emails to some rows.
Plans that work for your company
The price is per user, per month, billed annually
No Mail Merge branding
Higher email sending limit per day
Send emails from any Gmail alias
Track email opens, clicks and unsubscribes
Track bounced email addresses
Import contacts from Mailchimp Lists
Create Draft Emails in Gmail
Send emails later on a specific Schedule
Skip sending emails to hidden and filtered rows
Complimentary email support for 30 days
Community Support via forums
The price is per user, per month, billed annually
No Mail Merge branding
Higher email sending limit per day
Send emails from any Gmail alias
Track email opens, clicks and unsubscribes
Track bounced email addresses
Import contacts from Mailchimp Lists
Create Draft Emails in Gmail
Send emails later on a specific Schedule
Skip sending emails to hidden and filtered rows
Priority email support while subscribed
One-on-one support (2 calls per annual billing cycle)
Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.
We will never spam. That's our promise .