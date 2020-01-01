Send Personalized Emails
with Gmail

Send email messages that will land in the recipient's Inbox, not the ‘Promotions’ tab. Include unique attachments, track emails, schedule messages and more.

Install
Upgrade

How Mail Merge works?

Step 1

Import your contacts from Excel sheets, CSV files, Google Contacts, MailChimp or any other source.

Step 2

Create a draft template in Gmail or use the built-in visual editor. Use {{ placeholders }} in the message body and subject for variable fields.

Step 3

Insert file attachments from Google Drive, specify schedule for message delivery, enable email tracking, add CC or BCC recipients.

Step 4

Follow the step-by-step wizard in Google Sheets to run mail merge and send personalized emails through your Gmail account.

Top Features of Mail Merge

What makes Mail Merge an indispensible companion for your Gmail and GSuite accounts

Send Unique File Attachments   📁

You can send different attachments to different people. The file can be attached from Google Drive or upload them from your computer.

Schedule & Send Later   🕚

Specify a date and time in the Google Sheet itself and the merged emails will be sent around your specified schedule.

Track Email Campaigns   📊

Known when people open your email messages, click links or unsubscribe from your campaigns. You can track bounced emails too and they are automatically removed from future campaigns.

Design Emails in Gmail

Design your email templates in Gmail or use the built-in WYSIWYG editor to create email templates right inside Google Sheets. Developers can write emails in raw HTML or import from email builders like MJML.

Create Gmail Drafts   👓

Instead of sending emails, Mail Merge can also be used for creating rich drafts in Gmail using merge data from the Google Sheets. Useful if you wish to review each message before sending.

Segment Lists with Filters   🌟

If the list of email recipients is long, you can use filters in Google Sheets to only send email to people who meet a specific criteria. Or hide rows in the sheet to skip sending emails to some rows.

Pricing

Plans that work for your company

Standard

$3.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • No Mail Merge branding

  • Higher email sending limit per day

  • Send emails from any Gmail alias

  • Track email opens, clicks and unsubscribes

  • Track bounced email addresses

  • Import contacts from Mailchimp Lists

  • Create Draft Emails in Gmail

  • Send emails later on a specific Schedule

  • Skip sending emails to hidden and filtered rows

  • Complimentary email support for 30 days

  • Community Support via forums

Upgrade

Enterprise

$7.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • No Mail Merge branding

  • Higher email sending limit per day

  • Send emails from any Gmail alias

  • Track email opens, clicks and unsubscribes

  • Track bounced email addresses

  • Import contacts from Mailchimp Lists

  • Create Draft Emails in Gmail

  • Send emails later on a specific Schedule

  • Skip sending emails to hidden and filtered rows

  • Priority email support while subscribed

  • One-on-one support (2 calls per annual billing cycle)

Upgrade
Domain License
Purchase a domain license for your organization and enable premium features for all employees in your company or school. Compatible with all GSuite domains.
Buy Domain License

Frequently Asked Questions

Trusted in 150 countries

Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.

