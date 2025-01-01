On this page

Mail Merge - Privacy Policy

The app will not collect your information only with your consent; it only collects the minimum amount of information that is necessary to operate the add-on.

The app will not retain user data obtained through Google Workspace APIs to develop, improve, or train non-personalized AI and/or ML models. The app will not use your data for generalized machine-learning (ML) or artificial intelligence (AI) models

The app will never use your data for generalized AI and ML models.

No humans will read any of your data including email messages. If you require technical help, the app may ask you to share your add-on settings with the developer for support.

The app will not store your data on non-Google servers. All your settings are stored on Google servers inside the Google Cloud Project associated with the add-on.

The app will not use any of your data for market research, advertising, serving personalized content, retargeting, or recommendations.

The app will only use access to Gmail to send emails on your behalf and will not use your data for any other purpose.

The app not transfer or share your information with others unless doing so is necessary to provide and improve these features, comply with applicable law, or as part of a merger, acquisition, or sale of assets.

Google sign-in will authenticate your identity and provide you the option to share certain personal information with us such as your email address. The information you provide is held in strict confidence. We collect this information to generate your user license, send payment receipts and communicate with the user about product updates.

We use other third parties payment processors, such as PayPal, Paddle, and Stripe, to bill you for services. We neither store nor have access to your credit card details.

note If your personal information changes, or if you no longer desire our service, you may delete or deactivate it by uninstalling our Google add-on or by contacting us. We will respond to your request within 5 business days.

Security procedures are in place to protect the confidentiality of your data. The app uses industry-standard encryption to protect your data in transit and at rest.

The app cannot access your Google account password. The app uses OAuth 2.0 to authenticate users and the app never sees your password.

The app uses the Google Cloud Platform to store user settings and data. The data is stored in a Google Cloud Project that is associated with the add-on. The data is stored in Firestore, a NoSQL database, and is encrypted at rest. The logs are stored in Google Cloud Logging (Stackdriver) and are used for real-time monitoring and debugging the cause of errors.

The app requires access to your Gmail account to send emails on your behalf. The app will never read your email messages or any other data in your Gmail account. The app requires access to your Gmail drafts to send emails and to read the email aliases associated with your account.

The app requires access to your Google Drive to attach files to your emails. The app will never delete any files from your Google Drive. The app requires access to your Google Contacts to import contacts into the Google Spreadsheet. The app will never delete or edit any contact in your Google Contacts.

When you install Mail Merge for Gmail, the app will require certain permission to access services associated with your Google account. The app only requests permissions that are absolutely necessary for the core functionality of the app.

tip The source code of the Mail Merge app has been completely audited by vendors appointed by Google and the app has been found 100% compliant with the Google API policies. If your organization requires a copy of the audit certificate, we'll be happy to provide.

Here’s a summary of the various permissions that the add-on requires and we also explain the reasons why the app require access to these services.

The add-on needs to connect to your Gmail account to fetch the Gmail drafts that will be used as email templates for Mail Merge. It also needs to read the aliases connected with your Gmail account for sending emails.

The add-on sends emails through your Gmail account and you can send on behalf of any email address that is connected as an alias to your Gmail account.

The Mail Merge add-on lets you create one or more Gmail drafts from existing templates. It also needs to read the Gmail drafts in your account that will be used as templates for Mail Merge.

The add-on can pull files and documents from your Google Drive for inserting as attachments in your emails. You also have the option to upload files from the computer to Google Drive that will be sent as attachments. The add-on will never delete any file from the Drive.

You can import your Google Contacts into the Google Spreadsheet with the Mail Merge add-on. It requires access to fetch the contacts and write them to the sheet. It will never delete or edit any contact in your Google Contacts.

All the mail merge data and settings are contained in a Google Spreadsheet. The add-on needs to connect to the Spreadsheet service to read the email addresses and configuration for sending merges.

When you buy a Mail Merge subscription, it connects to the external payment processor API to verify your payment and activate the product.

The core function of the Mail Merge application is to send emails. Thus it requires permissions to send emails on your behalf.

Mail Merge can send scheduled emails and it does so by running a cron job in the background on Google servers. The scheduler will run even while your computer is turned off.

The Mail Merge add-on can be managed via the sidebar available inside your Google Sheets.