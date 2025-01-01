Troubleshooting Guide for Mail Merge

📄️ Mail Merge Crashes
If you open the Mail Merge app inside your Google Sheet and the program instantly crashes with an error message saying "drive.google.com refused connection", the fix is simple.
📄️ Cannot Install Add-on
If you are unable to install a Google Workspace add-on, you may see a "Bad Request" error 400 with a message like accessnotconfigured or a message like This page isn't working at the moment. Sometimes the install button on the add-on page is not disabled and greyed out so you cannot click it to install the add-on.
📄️ Cannot Install Mail Merge
Anyone with a Google account (Gmail or Google Workspace) can install Mail merge from the Google Marketplace with one click.
📄️ Email Quota Not Increased
The daily email quota for Google Workspace users is 1500 email recipients per day. Please note that the limit is "number of recipients" and not "number of emails". Thus, if you send 5 emails and each email has 2 recipients, your sending quota will be reduced by 10 recipients.
📄️ Gmail is Returning Emails
Google limits the number of email messages users can send per day and the number of recipients per message. If you exceed the Gmail sending limit, you may see errors like:
📄️ Blank Window in Sheets
When you try to run mail merge inside Google Sheets, you may sometimes get a blank window and none of the page elements are displayed.
📄️ Email Limit is only 400
I am using the Mail Merge with Attachments addon for sending emails via Google Sheets. My premium plan should allow me to send 1500 emails daily, but I am currently limited to sending 400 emails per day. Why is my quota not 1500 in Gmail?