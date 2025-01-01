Import Contacts to Mail Merge

📄️ From Google Contacts
This guide explains how you can prepare the emails recipients list in your Google Contacts for importing into Google Sheet for sending emails with the Mail Merge app.
📄️ Create List Manually
If you do not have your contacts data stored inside Google Contacts database, you can manually type the data in your Google Sheet.
📄️ From PayPal
PayPal is a popular payment gateway that allows you to accept payments from customers. You can easily import your PayPal customers to Google Sheets and send them personalized emails with the Mail Merge app for Gmail.
📄️ From Stripe
If you are using Stripe to accept payments from your customers, you can import your Stripe customers to Google Sheets and send them personalized emails with the Mail Merge app for Gmail.
📄️ From Salesforce
You can easily import contacts from your Salesforce account to Google Sheets and send them personalized emails with the Mail Merge app for Gmail.
📄️ From Hubspot
HubSpot is a popular CRM platform that allows you to manage your contacts, deals, and other business data. You can easily import contacts from your HubSpot account to Google Sheets and send them personalized emails with the Mail Merge app for Gmail.
📄️ From Mailchimp
If you have been using Mailchimp to send emails to your subscribers, you can import the same audience list of subscribers into Google Sheets for use in your mail merge.
📄️ From Notion
Notion is a flexible workspace for storing information inside databases and tables. Notion helps teams track projects, manage data, and collaborate efficiently in one place.
📄️ From WooCommerce
WooCommerce is popular WordPress plugin for creating an online store. If you have been using WooCommerce to sell your products, you can import the list of customers into Google Sheets and send them personalized emails with the Mail Merge app.
📄️ From Typeform
Typeform is a popular tool for creating surveys and forms. You can easily import responses from your Typeform to Google Sheets and send them personalized emails with the Mail Merge app for Gmail.
📄️ From Zoho CRM
Zoho CRM helps businesses manage sales and marketing in one centralized system. It offers tools for tracking leads and managing customer interactions. You can easily import contacts from your Zoho CRM to Google Sheets and send them personalized emails with the Mail Merge app for Gmail.
📄️ From CSV Files
Most contact management systems, databases and CRM tools offer an export option to let you extract data of your contacts for importing into another tool. You can export the data in CSV format and then import it into Google Sheets for mail merge.
📄️ From Excel Files
With Mail merge, you can easily import data from Excel files into your Google Sheets. Both .xlsx and .xls file formats are supported. This is useful if your contacts data is already in an Excel file and you want to use it in your mail merge campaign in Google Sheets.
📄️ From JSON Files
JSON files are a popular format for storing and exchanging data. They are easy to read and write, and can be used to store complex data structures. Here's an example of a JSON file: