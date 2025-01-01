On this page

How to Import HubSpot Contacts to Google Sheets

HubSpot is a popular CRM platform that allows you to manage your contacts, deals, and other business data. You can easily import contacts from your HubSpot account to Google Sheets and send them personalized emails with the Mail Merge app for Gmail.

Open your Google sheet and choose Import Contacts from the Extensions -> Mail Merge with Attachments menu as shown in the screenshot.

Choose HubSpot from the list of services. Now click the Connect button to allow the app to access your HubSpot account and pull contacts from HubSpot into your Google Sheet.

Once the app connects to your HubSpot account, it will show you the list of fields that are associated with the contacts in your HubSpot account. You can select the fields that you want to import to your Google Sheet.