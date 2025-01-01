How to Import HubSpot Contacts to Google Sheets
HubSpot is a popular CRM platform that allows you to manage your contacts, deals, and other business data. You can easily import contacts from your HubSpot account to Google Sheets and send them personalized emails with the Mail Merge app for Gmail.
Import Hubspot Contacts in Google Sheet
Open your Google sheet and choose
Import Contacts from the
Extensions ->
Mail Merge with Attachments menu as shown in the screenshot.
Choose
HubSpot from the list of services. Now click the
Connect button to allow the app to access your HubSpot account and pull contacts from HubSpot into your Google Sheet.
Choose HubSpot Contact Fields
Once the app connects to your HubSpot account, it will show you the list of fields that are associated with the contacts in your HubSpot account. You can select the fields that you want to import to your Google Sheet.
You can either import the contacts in a new sheet or append them to the existing sheet. Click the
Import Data button to import the contacts to your Google Sheet.