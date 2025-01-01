On this page

How to Import Zoho CRM Contacts to Google Sheets

Zoho CRM helps businesses manage sales and marketing in one centralized system. It offers tools for tracking leads and managing customer interactions. You can easily import contacts from your Zoho CRM to Google Sheets and send them personalized emails with the Mail Merge app for Gmail.

Open your Google sheet and choose Import Contacts from the Extensions -> Mail Merge with Attachments menu as shown in the screenshot.

Choose Zoho CRM from the list of services. Now click the Connect button to allow the app to access contacts from your Zoho CRM account and pull them into your Google Sheet.

Once the app has access to your Zoho CRM account, it will show you the list of fields that are associated with the contacts in your Zoho CRM account. You can select the fields that you want to import to your Google Sheet.