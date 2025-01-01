Skip to main content

How to Import Zoho CRM Contacts to Google Sheets

Zoho CRM helps businesses manage sales and marketing in one centralized system. It offers tools for tracking leads and managing customer interactions. You can easily import contacts from your Zoho CRM to Google Sheets and send them personalized emails with the Mail Merge app for Gmail.

Zoho CRM Contacts

Import Zoho CRM Contacts in Google Sheet

Open your Google sheet and choose Import Contacts from the Extensions -> Mail Merge with Attachments menu as shown in the screenshot.

Import Contacts in Mail Merge

Choose Zoho CRM from the list of services. Now click the Connect button to allow the app to access contacts from your Zoho CRM account and pull them into your Google Sheet.

Zoho CRM Connect

Choose Zoho CRM Contact Fields

Once the app has access to your Zoho CRM account, it will show you the list of fields that are associated with the contacts in your Zoho CRM account. You can select the fields that you want to import to your Google Sheet.

Zoho CRM Contact Fields

You can either import the contacts in a new sheet or append them to the existing sheet. Click the Import Data button to import the contacts from Zoho CRM to your Google Sheet.