Mail Merge Pricing - Compare Premium Benefits of Gmail Mail Merge

The Mail Merge for Gmail add-on is available as a free download for all Gmail and Google Workspace accounts.

The basic features of the Mail Merge add-on are available for free but you should consider upgrading to premium to unlock all features of the add-on.

Mail Merge FeaturesStandard EditionEnterprise Edition (For Google Workspace users)
"Sent via" branding removed from email messages.
Send emails from a different email alias
Daily Email Sending LimitSend up to 400 email recipients per daySend up to 1500 email recipients per day.
Send emails to multiple recipients
Add different recipients in CC and BCC
Create personalized drafts in Gmail
Embed unique images in every email
Send different file attachments per email message
Schedule emails and send them later
Skip sending emails to hidden and filtered rows
Track email opens, clicks and unsubscribes
Track bounced email messages
Write emails in your HTML code
Resubscribe any unsubscribed contact
Send dynamic file attachments from Google Drive
Add QR Code and Barcode images in emails
Import contacts from Mailchimp Lists
Import contacts from CSV Lists
Technical Support✅ (Email support only)✅ (Priority email support, one-on-one support)
👉🏻 Standard Upgrade👉🏻 Enterprise Upgrade

Things to Know

  1. When you buy a license, all Google Sheets under your Google Account are upgraded to the premium edition.

  2. The email sending limit is 1500 emails per day for Google Workspace users while the limit is 400 email recipients for Gmail users.

  3. Please note that the higher email sending limits of Google Workspace accounts will take affect only after you have cumulatively paid at least USD $100 (or equivalent) to Google and at least 60 days have passed since reaching that payment threshold. Learn more.