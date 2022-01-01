Mail Merge Pricing - Compare Premium Benefits of Gmail Mail Merge
The Mail Merge for Gmail add-on is available as a free download for all Gmail and Google Workspace accounts.
The basic features of the Mail Merge add-on are available for free but you should consider upgrading to premium to unlock all features of the add-on.
|Mail Merge Features
|Standard Edition
|Enterprise Edition (For Google Workspace users)
|"Sent via" branding removed from email messages.
|✅
|✅
|Send emails from a different email alias
|✅
|✅
|Daily Email Sending Limit
|Send up to 400 email recipients per day
|Send up to 1500 email recipients per day.
|Send emails to multiple recipients
|✅
|✅
|Add different recipients in CC and BCC
|✅
|✅
|Create personalized drafts in Gmail
|✅
|✅
|Embed unique images in every email
|✅
|✅
|Send different file attachments per email message
|✅
|✅
|Schedule emails and send them later
|✅
|✅
|Skip sending emails to hidden and filtered rows
|✅
|✅
|Track email opens, clicks and unsubscribes
|✅
|✅
|Track bounced email messages
|✅
|✅
|Write emails in your HTML code
|✅
|✅
|Resubscribe any unsubscribed contact
|❌
|✅
|Send dynamic file attachments from Google Drive
|❌
|✅
|Add QR Code and Barcode images in emails
|❌
|✅
|Import contacts from Mailchimp Lists
|❌
|✅
|Import contacts from CSV Lists
|❌
|✅
|Technical Support
|✅ (Email support only)
|✅ (Priority email support, one-on-one support)
|👉🏻 Standard Upgrade
|👉🏻 Enterprise Upgrade
Things to Know
When you buy a license, all Google Sheets under your Google Account are upgraded to the premium edition.
The email sending limit is 1500 emails per day for Google Workspace users while the limit is 400 email recipients for Gmail users.
Please note that the higher email sending limits of Google Workspace accounts will take affect only after you have cumulatively paid at least USD $100 (or equivalent) to Google and at least 60 days have passed since reaching that payment threshold. Learn more.