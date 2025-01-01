Mail Merge Pricing - Compare Premium Benefits of Gmail Mail Merge
The Mail Merge for Gmail add-on is available as a free download for all Gmail and Google Workspace accounts.
The basic features of the Mail Merge add-on are available for free but you should consider upgrading to premium to unlock all features of the add-on.
|Mail Merge Features
|Standard Edition
|Enterprise Edition
|"Sent via" branding removed from email messages.
|✅
|✅
|Send emails from a different email alias
|✅
|✅
|Daily Email Sending Limit
|Send up to 400 email recipients per day
|Send up to 1500 email recipients per day. (Requires Google Workspace)
|Send emails to multiple recipients
|✅
|✅
|Add different recipients in CC and BCC
|✅
|✅
|Create personalized drafts in Gmail
|✅
|✅
|Embed unique images in every email
|✅
|✅
|Send different file attachments per email message
|✅
|✅
|Schedule emails and send them later
|✅
|✅
|Skip sending emails to hidden and filtered rows
|✅
|✅
|Track email opens, clicks and unsubscribes
|✅
|✅
|Track bounced email messages
|✅
|✅
|Write emails in your HTML code
|✅
|✅
|Resubscribe any unsubscribed contact
|❌
|✅
|Send dynamic file attachments from Google Drive
|❌
|✅
|Add QR Code and Barcode images in emails
|❌
|✅
|Import contacts from Mailchimp Lists, Typeform, Notion
|❌
|✅
|Import contacts from CSV files, Excel spreadsheets, JSON files
|❌
|✅
|Import contacts from Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho CRM
|❌
|✅
|Import contacts from PayPal, Stripe
|❌
|✅
|Technical Support
|✅ (Email support only)
|✅ (Priority email support, one-on-one support)
|👉🏻 Standard Upgrade
|👉🏻 Enterprise Upgrade
Things to Know
-
When you buy a license, all Google Sheets under your Google Account are upgraded to the premium edition.
-
The email sending limit is 1500 emails per day for Google Workspace users while the limit is 400 email recipients for Gmail users.
-
Please note that the higher email sending limits of Google Workspace accounts will take affect only after you have cumulatively paid at least USD $100 (or equivalent) to Google and at least 60 days have passed since reaching that payment threshold. Learn more.