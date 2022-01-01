On this page

How to Add Different CC and BCC Recipients in Mail Merge

With Mail Merge, you can easily add CC and BCC recipients to your email campaigns and they'll receive a copy of every email that goes out to your merge recipients.

You can also use this feature to copy your CRM tool so they can automatically capture communication with your leads. For instance, you can BCC your mail merge to the Salesforce address and the tool will save your email to the activity history of the respective contact.

You can either specify a common CC and/or BCC address for mail merge or you can specify different CC and BCC addresses for each recipient of your campaign.

There are three ways to add CC and BCC recipients in mail merge:

If you are using a Gmail draft as an email template for mail merge, you can directly specify one or more email addresses in the CC and BCC fields of your draft.

Click the Recipients input box in the draft window and click the CC and BCC buttons to add one or more recipients.

The configuration sidebar in mail merge lets you specify one or more CC and BCC recipients for your campaigns.

This option is preferred since you can choose different CC and BCC addresses for different merge campaigns even if you are using the same Gmail draft as the source template.

You can also specify different CC or BCC email addresses for each recipient of the mail merge campaign.

Open the Google Sheet and add two columns. Set the header title of these columns as CC and BCC respectively.

Any email address that you add in these CC and BCC columns will be copied in the sent emails. You can also specify multiple email addresses, separated with a comma.

There should be at least one recipient specified in the Email Address column of the Google Sheet. You cannot send emails with only CC and BCC addresses. Gmail counts every CC or BCC recipient as a separate email and thus it counts towards your daily email quota. If a recipient in the CC or BCC field opens your email, it would be marked as an open email in the campaign tracking reports.