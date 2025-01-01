On this page

How to Import Salesforce Contacts to Google Sheets

You can easily import contacts from your Salesforce account to Google Sheets and send them personalized emails with the Mail Merge app for Gmail.

Open your Google sheet and choose Import Contacts from the Extensions -> Mail Merge with Attachments menu as shown in the screenshot.

Choose Salesforce from the list of services. Now click the Connect button to allow the app to access your Salesforce account and pull contacts from Salesforce into your Google Sheet.

important The app will only pull contacts into your Google Sheet. It will not make any changes to your Salesforce account nor it will store your contacts anywhere else.

Once the app connects to your Salesforce account, it will show you the list of fields that are associated with the contacts in your Salesforce account. You can select the fields that you want to import to your Google Sheet.

You can either import the contacts in a new sheet or append them to the existing sheet. The first row of the imported data will be used as the header row containing the field names.