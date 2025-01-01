How to Import Salesforce Contacts to Google Sheets
You can easily import contacts from your Salesforce account to Google Sheets and send them personalized emails with the Mail Merge app for Gmail.
Import Salesforce Contacts in Google Sheet
Open your Google sheet and choose
Import Contacts from the
Extensions ->
Mail Merge with Attachments menu as shown in the screenshot.
Choose
Salesforce from the list of services. Now click the
Connect button to allow the app to access your Salesforce account and pull contacts from Salesforce into your Google Sheet.
The app will only pull contacts into your Google Sheet. It will not make any changes to your Salesforce account nor it will store your contacts anywhere else.
Salesforce Contact Fields
Once the app connects to your Salesforce account, it will show you the list of fields that are associated with the contacts in your Salesforce account. You can select the fields that you want to import to your Google Sheet.
Import Contacts to Google Sheet
You can either import the contacts in a new sheet or append them to the existing sheet. The first row of the imported data will be used as the header row containing the field names.
Click the
Import Data button to import the contacts to your Google Sheet. This is how the imported data will look in your Google Sheet.