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How to Import Google Contacts in Google Sheet

This guide explains how you can prepare the emails recipients list in your Google Contacts for importing into Google Sheet for sending emails with the Mail Merge app.

Go to contacts.google.com and select one or more contacts that you wish to export to the Google Sheet.

tip Please do make sure that the imported contacts have a primarily email address associated with them. If the email address is not available, you can still manually type the email inside the Google Sheet.

Inside the Google Contacts website, go to the Labels menu and choose Create Label . Next type the name of your label - say For Mail Merge - and click the Save button to create your contacts group.

Switch to Google sheet and choose Import Contacts from the Extensions -> Mail Merge with Attachments menu as shown in the screenshot.

The Mail Merge app will now show a list of contact services that you can import contacts from. You can choose Google Contacts from the list. You'll now be presented with a list of labels (or Contact Groups) that are found in your Google Contacts. Select the label that you created in the previous step and choose the Fetch Fields button to fetch the various fields available for import. Next, choose one or more fields that you want to import into the sheet. You can choose to import all the fields or select specific fields like the name, email address, company name, title and so on.

Choose the Import Contacts button to bring all the contacts for that label into the sheet.

When the import is complete, you'll see all the select Google Contacts in a new sheet in your current Google Sheet. Each field is in a separate column and the contacts are in subsequent rows. You can use these fields in your mail merge using the double curly braces {{field_name}} syntax.

For example, if you have imported the contact's city field, which is stored as addresses.0.city in the sheet, you can use that field in your mail merge by typing {{addresses.0.city}} in the body or subject of your email.