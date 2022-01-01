On this page

How to Prepare Contacts Data for Mail Merge in Google Sheets

If you do not have your contacts data stored inside Google Contacts database, you can manually type the data in your Google Sheet.

The first row of the sheet contains the column titles and each column will correspond to the variable field in your mail merge template. You can have as many columns in the Google Sheet but the following columns are mandatory and should not be removed:

Email Address

Scheduled Date

File Attachments

Mail Merge Status