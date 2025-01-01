Top Features of Mail Merge

📄️ File Attachments
How to send multiple emails with different attachments in Gmail with mail merge.
📄️ Dynamic Attachments
You've seen how easy it is to attach files from Google Drive in your email campaigns but there's an alternate, simpler approach as well.
📄️ Add Multiple Recipients
Your Google Sheet for Mail Merge has a column titled "Email Address" and that column, as the name suggests, contains the list of recipients for that campaign. When you run merge against the sheet, it will send out one email per row in the spreadsheet.
📄️ CC and BCC Emails
Learn how to add CC and BCC recipients in your emails. You can also specify different CC and BCC addresses for each recipient of your mail merge campaign.
📄️ Send from Email Alias
Learn how to send your merge campaigns from a different email address using aliases in Gmail.
📄️ Change Reply Address
The reply-to email address refers to the address where responses to that email will be sent. By default, when you send an email through Gmail, the replies will go the email address from which the email was sent.
📄️ Schedule Emails
Learn how to schedule your email messages with Mail Merge and the app will send them later at your preferred date and time automatically.
📄️ Email Specific Rows
Your mail merge sheet contains information for, say, 100 clients but you would like to send emails to only a select group of clients and not the entire list.
📄️ Send Unique Images
How to send personalized and unique images in the body of every email message sent through mail merge for Gmail.
📄️ Permissions Explained
Mail Merge with Attachments – Privacy Policy
📄️ Best Practices
Here are some good email-sending practices that will help you avoid the Gmail spam filter and improve the chances of your emails landing in the primary folder of the recipient’s inbox: