How to Import Typeform Responses to Google Sheets

Typeform is a popular tool for creating surveys and forms. You can easily import responses from your Typeform to Google Sheets and send them personalized emails with the Mail Merge app for Gmail.

Open your Google sheet and choose Import Contacts from the Extensions -> Mail Merge with Attachments menu as shown in the screenshot.

Choose Typeform from the list of services. Now click the Connect button to allow the app to access responses from your Typeform account and pull them into your Google Sheet.

The app requires Forms Read and Responses Read permissions since it will list all the forms in your Typeform account and pull responses for the selected form.

Once the app has access to your Typeform account, it will show a list of forms in your account. Choose the form that you want to import responses from and you'll be presented with a list of question titles in that form.

Select the questions that you want to import to your Google Sheet. Make sure to select the question that contains the respondent's email address.