How to Import Typeform Responses to Google Sheets
Typeform is a popular tool for creating surveys and forms. You can easily import responses from your Typeform to Google Sheets and send them personalized emails with the Mail Merge app for Gmail.
Import Typeform Responses in Google Sheet
Open your Google sheet and choose
Import Contacts from the
Extensions ->
Mail Merge with Attachments menu as shown in the screenshot.
Choose
Typeform from the list of services. Now click the
Connect button to allow the app to access responses from your Typeform account and pull them into your Google Sheet.
The app requires
Forms Read and
Responses Read permissions since it will list all the forms in your Typeform account and pull responses for the selected form.
Choose Typeform Response Fields
Once the app has access to your Typeform account, it will show a list of forms in your account. Choose the form that you want to import responses from and you'll be presented with a list of question titles in that form.
Select the questions that you want to import to your Google Sheet. Make sure to select the question that contains the respondent's email address.
You can either import the responses in a new sheet or append them to the existing sheet. Click the
Import Data button to import the responses from Typeform to your Google Sheet.