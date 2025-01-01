How to Import Stripe Customers to Google Sheets
If you are using Stripe to accept payments from your customers, you can import your Stripe customers to Google Sheets and send them personalized emails with the Mail Merge app for Gmail.
Create Stripe API Key
Go to your Stripe Dashboard and click on the
Create Restricted Key button. Choose the
Build your own integration option when asked for the purpose of the key and click on the
Continue button.
Provide a name for your API key, and turn on the
Read permissions for the
Customers resource. Click on the
Create Key button to generate the key. Stripe will display the key only once, so make sure to save it in a secure location.
Import Stripe Customers to Google Sheet
Switch to your Google sheet and choose
Import Contacts from the
Extensions ->
Mail Merge with Attachments menu as shown in the screenshot.
Choose
Stripe from the list of services. Enter the
API Key that you got from the previous step. Also provide the
Start Date and
End Date to import customers for a specific period. Click the
Get Fields button to get the list of Stripe customer fields that you can import to your Google Sheet.
Select one or more fields that you want to import to your Google Sheet. You can either import the contacts in a new sheet or append them to the existing sheet.
Click the
Import Data button to import all Stripe customers created in the selected period to your Google Sheet.