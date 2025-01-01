On this page

How to Upload JSON Files in Google Sheets

JSON files are a popular format for storing and exchanging data. They are easy to read and write, and can be used to store complex data structures. Here's an example of a JSON file:

[

{

"name" : "Michael Anderson" ,

"email" : "manderson@example.com" ,

"phone" : "+1-555-101-2020" ,

"address" : "123 Oak St, Chicago, IL, USA"

} ,

{

"name" : "Sarah Thompson" ,

"email" : "sthompson@example.com" ,

"phone" : "+1-555-202-3030" ,

"address" : "456 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX, USA"

} ,

{

"name" : "Emily Johnson" ,

"email" : "ejohnson@example.com" ,

"phone" : "+1-555-404-5050" ,

"address" : "321 Birch Ln, Boston, MA, USA"

}

]



Open Google sheet and choose Import Contacts from the Extensions -> Mail Merge with Attachments menu as shown in the screenshot.

Choose JSON file from the list of services. Now click the Upload button to upload a valid JSON file to Google Sheets.

important The JSON file should be written as an array [] of objects {}

Here's how the above JSON file will look in Google Sheets. The keys of the object are the column headers and the values of the object are the column values.