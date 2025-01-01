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What is the Email Sending Limit for Google Workspace

The daily email quota for Google Workspace users is 1500 email recipients per day. Please note that the limit is "number of recipients" and not "number of emails". Thus, if you send 5 emails and each email has 2 recipients, your sending quota will be reduced by 10 recipients.

If your Google Workspace account has a quota less than 1500, it's likely due to Google's restrictions on new accounts. When you first sign up for Google Workspace, your account enters a trial period, during which your sending limit is restricted.

The following two conditions must be met to exit the trial mode:

1. Cumulative billing of at least USD 100 - Your Google Workspace account must have been billed a cumulative total of at least USD 100 (or the equivalent in your local currency). This amount excludes any costs associated with purchasing your domain.

2. At least 60 days must pass after reaching the payment threshold - A minimum of 60 days must have passed since reaching the payment threshold.

Once these requirements are satisfied, Google will automatically remove the trial status from your Workspace account, potentially increasing your email quota.

tip You can put your account out of trial mode by making an early payment to Google but you'll still have to wait for 60 days after your account is out of trial mode.

Please contact Google Support directly for help on how to move your account out of trial mode. The billing requirement doesn't apply to Google Workspace for Education and Non-profit editions.

As soon as your Google Workspace account is moved out the trial period to active billing, the quota in Mail Merge will be automatically upgraded to 1500 email recipients per day.

You may have activated the license on a free @gmail.com or @googlemail.com account. Please note that Google offers a higher email quota to paid Google Workspace accounts only.

If you have a Google Workspace account, you may contact support and request to transfer the license from your Gmail to your Google Workspace account.