What is the Email Quota for Google Workspace Users

The daily email quota for Google Workspace (formerly GSuite) users is 1500 email recipients per day.

If you have recently upgraded to Google Workspace, you may notice that your email sending quota is still limited to 400 per day. Why is the email limit not increased even after upgrading to Google Workspace?

When you sign-up for Google Workspace, your account starts a trial period and Google will increase your sending limit only after the trial period ends.

Your account will be removed from the trial mode when it has been cumulatively billed for at least USD 100 (or equivalent in your currency). This amount doesn’t include the cost to purchase your domain.

The other requirement is that at least 60 days have passed since you have reached that payment threshold.

You can put your account out of trial mode by making an early payment to Google but you'll still have to wait for 60 days after your account is out of trial mode.

Please contact Google Support directly for help on how to move your account out of trial mode. The billing requirement doesn't apply to Google Workspace for Education and Non-profit editions.

As soon as your Google Workspace account is moved out the trial period to active billing, the quota in Mail Merge will be automatically upgraded to 1500 email recipients per day.