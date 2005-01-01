Install the add-on in your Google account and authorize it to access your Google Drive.
Specify your Drive search query and all the matching file and folders in your Google Drive will be audited for sharing access and permissions.
Start the audit and the report will be generated in a new workbook (sheet) in your Google Spreadsheet.
Protect your sensitive files in Google Drive from getting exposed!
The drive audit report includes detailed information of every file including the owner’s email, the location in Drive, the list of editors, viewers, commenters, and the kind of sharing permissions they have.
Use any of the advanced search operators of the Drive API (v3) and limit your audit to files and folders that match your search queries.
The Google Drive Auditor runs directly in your Google Drive and does not use any external service to scan your files. All your data resides in the Google Sheet and not a byte is shared, accessed or uploaded anywhere.
Scan unlimited files and folders
Save Audit Logs in Google sheets
Audit Files in personal Google Drive
Complimentary email support for 30 days
Audit Files in Shared Google Drives
Priority email support while subscribed
One-on-one support (2 calls per annual billing cycle)
Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, Byjus' and Disney.
