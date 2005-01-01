Audit File Sharing in
Google Drive

Run a file audit in Google Drive and review who has access to your files and folders.

How Google Drive Audit works?

Step 1

Install the add-on in your Google account and authorize it to access your Google Drive.

Step 2

Specify your Drive search query and all the matching file and folders in your Google Drive will be audited for sharing access and permissions.

Step 3

Start the audit and the report will be generated in a new workbook (sheet) in your Google Spreadsheet.

Top Features of Google Drive Auditor

Protect your sensitive files in Google Drive from getting exposed!

Review File Permissions  

The drive audit report includes detailed information of every file including the owner’s email, the location in Drive, the list of editors, viewers, commenters, and the kind of sharing permissions they have.

Drive Permissions Report

Audit Logs in Sheets  

The Drive auditor scans files and folders in your Google Drive and the audit logs permanently in a Google Sheet. Use filters in sheets to view files that are not private or shared with external users outside the organization.

Audit Log in Google Sheets

Advanced Search Operators  

Use any of the advanced search operators of the Drive API (v3) and limit your audit to files and folders that match your search queries.

File Search Operators

Scan Google Shared Drives 

Google Shared Drives, formerly known as Team Drives, are a way to store and share files with a team. Google Drive auditor can also scan and audit files stored in shared drives.

Shared team drives are supported

Private and Secure  

The Google Drive Auditor runs directly in your Google Drive and does not use any external service to scan your files. All your data resides in the Google Sheet and not a byte is shared, accessed or uploaded anywhere.

Private and Secure

Pricing

Plans that work for your company

Standard

$4.95/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • Scan unlimited files and folders

  • Save Audit Logs in Google sheets

  • Audit Files in personal Google Drive

  • Complimentary email support for 30 days

Enterprise

$7.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • Scan unlimited files and folders

  • Save Audit Logs in Google sheets

  • Audit Files in personal Google Drive

  • Audit Files in Shared Google Drives

  • Priority email support while subscribed

  • One-on-one support (2 calls per annual billing cycle)

Domain License
Purchase a domain license for your organization and enable premium features for multiple employees in your company or school. Compatible with all Google Workspace domainsand a maximum of 50 users can activate the premium license.
Frequently Asked Questions

Can't find an answer to your question?

Send a message and we'll be happy to help you 🙌

Trusted in 180 countries

Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, Byjus' and Disney.

