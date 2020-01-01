Install the add-on in your Google Slides and authorize the app to access your presentations.
Specify the export size (in pixels) of your animated GIF or video slideshows. Also specify the duration for each slide in the exported file.
(Optional) Upload an audio (MP3) file and it will be added as background audio in your slideshow. Export and the file will be saved directly in your Google Drive.
The must-have companion app for Google Slides and Classroom users
Eeasily convert your presentation into GIFs and high-resolution video files for uploading to YouTube, Drive and Classroom.
People can swipe through your slides inside the mobile app of Instagram or the Instagram website on the desktop. The slideshow can be embedded in websites as well.
Extract speaker notes from your Google slides presentation and export them as a text file in Google Drive.
Convert your Google Slides presentation into animated GIFs and use them as banners for your Google Classroom.
Teachers can sync presentations with video lecture recordings and webinars. The video can play side by side the presentation.
Export your Google Slides presentation as a numbered image sequence directly in your Google Drive.
Export Google Slides as GIF images
Export Google Slides as Video Slideshow
Upload background audio and music in slideshows
Create SlideCasts to sync slides and YouTube videos
Download Speaker Notes as text files
Complimentary email support for 30 days
Community Support via forums
