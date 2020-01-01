Creator Studio for
Google Slides

Make animated GIF images from Google Slides for Google Classroom, convert presentations to video slideshows, sync YouTube videos with PowerPoint and more.

Install
Upgrade

How Creator Studio works?

Step 1

Install the add-on in your Google Slides and authorize the app to access your presentations.

Step 2

Specify the export size (in pixels) of your animated GIF or video slideshows. Also specify the duration for each slide in the exported file.

Step 3

(Optional) Upload an audio (MP3) file and it will be added as background audio in your slideshow. Export and the file will be saved directly in your Google Drive.

Top Features of Creator Studio

The must-have companion app for Google Slides and Classroom users

Convert Slides to Video

Eeasily convert your presentation into GIFs and high-resolution video files for uploading to YouTube, Drive and Classroom.

Learn more

Make Instagram Slideshows

People can swipe through your slides inside the mobile app of Instagram or the Instagram website on the desktop. The slideshow can be embedded in websites as well.

Learn more

Download Speakers Notes

Extract speaker notes from your Google slides presentation and export them as a text file in Google Drive.

Learn more

Make Google Classroom Banners

Convert your Google Slides presentation into animated GIFs and use them as banners for your Google Classroom.

Learn more

Sync Slides with YouTube

Teachers can sync presentations with video lecture recordings and webinars. The video can play side by side the presentation.

Learn more

Create Image Sequences

Export your Google Slides presentation as a numbered image sequence directly in your Google Drive.

Learn more

Ready to dive in?
Start your free trial today.

Install

Pricing

Plans that work for your company

Standard

$3.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • Export Google Slides as GIF images

  • Export Google Slides as Video Slideshow

  • Upload background audio and music in slideshows

  • Create SlideCasts to sync slides and YouTube videos

  • Download Speaker Notes as text files

  • Complimentary email support for 30 days

  • Community Support via forums

Upgrade

Enterprise

$7.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • Export Google Slides as GIF images

  • Export Google Slides as Video Slideshow

  • Upload background audio and music in slideshows

  • Create SlideCasts to sync slides and YouTube videos

  • Download Speaker Notes as text files

  • Priority email support while subscribed

  • One-on-one support (2 calls per annual billing cycle)

Upgrade
Domain License
Purchase a domain license for your organization and enable premium features for all employees in your company or school. Compatible with all GSuite domains.
Buy Domain License

Frequently Asked Questions

Can't find an answer to your question?

Send a message and we'll be happy to help you 🙌

Trusted in 150 countries

Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.

Get notified whenever we publish something new

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We will never spam. That's our promise .

Help Center

Legal

YouTubeTwitterGitHub

© 2020 Digital Inspiration. All rights reserved.