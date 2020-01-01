YouTube Uploader

Let anyone upload videos to your YouTube channel without signing up.

How YouTube Uploader works?

Step 1

Make a copy of this Google Apps Script  in your Google account. Make sure that a YouTube channel is associated with this account.

Step 2

Authorize the script to manage your YouTube account and publish the script as a web app.

Step 3

Share the web app link with your team and anyone can upload videos to the common YouTube channel anonymously.

Top Features of YouTube Uploader

Collaborate with your team members and allow videos uploads in one click

Simple Upload Form  

Allow your team members and even anonymous users to upload video files to your YouTube channel with a simple web form.

Hosted Web App   📦

The YouTube uploader is written in Google Apps Script and deployed as a web app directly on Google Cloud.

Email Notifications   👩🏻‍💼

Get instant email notifications when someone uploads a new video to your YouTube channel.

Support for Tags and Categories  

Your audience can specify custom tags and categories at the time of uploading the video and these can be modified later inside YouTube Studio.

Pricing

Plans that work for your company

Standard

$3.95/month

The price is per month, billed annually

  • No branding in emails

  • Receive videos in your YouTube account

  • Allow uploaders to specify tags and categories

  • Notify form respondents by Gmail

  • Forms work on mobile and desktop computers

  • Receive videos from up to 5 users

  • Accept video as large as 100 MB

  • Complimentary support for 30 days

Enterprise

$9.95/month

The price is per month, billed annually

  • No branding in emails

  • Receive videos in your YouTube account

  • Allow uploaders to specify tags and categories

  • Notify form respondents by Gmail

  • Forms work on mobile and desktop computers

  • Receive videos from unlimited users

  • Accept video files of any size

  • Priority support while subscribed

Domain License
Purchase a domain license for your organization and enable premium features for all employees in your company or school. Compatible with all GSuite domains.
Frequently Asked Questions

