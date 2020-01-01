YouTube Uploader

Make a copy of this Google Apps Script in your Google account. Make sure that a YouTube channel is associated with this account.
Authorize the script to manage your YouTube account and publish the script as a web app.
Share the web app link with your team and anyone can upload videos to the common YouTube channel anonymously.
Collaborate with your team members and allow videos uploads in one click
Allow your team members and even anonymous users to upload video files to your YouTube channel with a simple web form.
Get instant email notifications when someone uploads a new video to your YouTube channel.
Plans that work for your company
The price is per month, billed annually
No branding in emails
Receive videos in your YouTube account
Allow uploaders to specify tags and categories
Notify form respondents by Gmail
Forms work on mobile and desktop computers
Receive videos from up to 5 users
Accept video as large as 100 MB
Complimentary support for 30 days
The price is per month, billed annually
No branding in emails
Receive videos in your YouTube account
Allow uploaders to specify tags and categories
Notify form respondents by Gmail
Forms work on mobile and desktop computers
Receive videos from unlimited users
Accept video files of any size
Priority support while subscribed
Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.
We will never spam. That's our promise .