Extract Email Addresses
from Gmail messages

Extract email addresses and sender names from Gmail folders and build your own mailing list in Google Sheet.

How email address extractor works?

Step 1

Install the add-on in your Google account and authorize it to extract emails from Gmail to Google Sheets.

Step 2

Select a Gmail label, or use advanced search criteria, and all matching emails will be saved to Sheets.

Step 3

The email list can be exported as CSV for importing into Google Contacts, MailChimp, Outlook or another email software.

Top Features of Gmail Extractor

What makes our Gmail app an indispensible companion for your Gmail and GSuite accounts

Extract any Gmail Message   📨

The addon can extract addresses from the To, From, Cc, Subject and Message body of any email in Gmail.

Mailing List in Google Sheets   📂

The extracted email addresses are saved in a Google Sheet with all the duplicates magically removed.

Export the List   📦

The email list in Google sheets can be easily export as CSV files that are compatible with MailChimp, Mail Merge and all other mailing software.

Skip Duplicates   👩🏻‍💼

The addon marks the processed emails with the ‘Extracted’ label so they are automatically skipped when you run the extractor again.

Ready to dive in?
Start your free trial today.

Pricing

Plans that work for your company

Standard

$3.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • Extract unlimited number of email addresses

  • Extract emails from the To, Cc, Bcc, From and Reply-to fields

  • Extract emails from the message body and subject line of emails

  • Exclude emails from one or more domains during extraction

  • Complimentary email support for 30 days

  • Community Support via forums

Enterprise

$7.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • Extract unlimited number of email addresses

  • Extract emails from the To, Cc, Bcc, From and Reply-to fields

  • Extract emails from the message body and subject line of emails

  • Exclude emails from one or more domains during extraction

  • Priority email support while subscribed

  • One-on-one support (2 calls per annual billing cycle)

Domain License
Purchase a domain license for your organization and enable premium features for all employees in your company or school. Compatible with all GSuite domains.
Frequently Asked Questions

Can't find an answer to your question?

Send a message and we'll be happy to help you 🙌

Trusted in 150 countries

Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.

